November 07, 2021, 06:17:16 PM
Author Topic: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!!  (Read 177 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 12:58:21 AM »
 mick



             33-1 !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:43:27 AM »
 jc

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16660214/gary-lineker-match-of-the-day-farke-sacked-norwich/    oleary
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:25:40 PM »
Frank Lampard looks odds on

Theyre already relegated though, surely!

 
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:15:19 PM »
IT'LL BE LIKE WILDER LEAVING SHEFF UTD. THEY'LL LOOK BACK AND REGRET IT !!!
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:56:20 PM »
Did somebody say get your money on Dean Smith to be the next manager to be sacked?

 

Some people shouldnt give betting advice, huh Lidl?

Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:52:35 PM »
HIS LUCK'S RIGHT OUT !!!
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:07:26 PM »
Hes only tipping Billy Sharp to be Chris Wilders first signing

I bloody hope not, Billy Sharp it out for the season

 

Save your money lads  :like:
