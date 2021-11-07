Welcome,
November 07, 2021, 06:17:10 PM
DANIEL FARKES OFF !!!
Author
Topic: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!! (Read 176 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 702
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
DANIEL FARKES OFF !!!
«
on:
Today
at 12:58:21 AM »
33-1
!!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 702
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:43:27 AM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16660214/gary-lineker-match-of-the-day-farke-sacked-norwich/
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 318
Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:25:40 PM »
Frank Lampard looks odds on
Theyre already relegated though, surely!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 702
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:15:19 PM »
IT'LL BE LIKE WILDER LEAVING SHEFF UTD. THEY'LL LOOK BACK AND REGRET IT !!!
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 318
Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:56:20 PM »
Did somebody say get your money on Dean Smith to be the next manager to be sacked?
Some people shouldnt give betting advice, huh Lidl?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 702
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:52:35 PM »
HIS LUCK'S
RIGHT
OUT !!!
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 318
Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:07:26 PM »
Hes only tipping Billy Sharp to be Chris Wilders first signing
I bloody hope not, Billy Sharp it out for the season
Save your money lads
Logged
