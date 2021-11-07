Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





DANIEL FARKES OFF !!! « on: Today at 12:58:21 AM »

33-1 !!!







Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:43:27 AM »



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16660214/gary-lineker-match-of-the-day-farke-sacked-norwich/ Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:15:19 PM » IT'LL BE LIKE WILDER LEAVING SHEFF UTD. THEY'LL LOOK BACK AND REGRET IT !!! Logged

Posts: 318 Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:56:20 PM »







Some people shouldnt give betting advice, huh Lidl?



Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: DANIEL FARKES OFF !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:52:35 PM » HIS LUCK'S RIGHT OUT !!! Logged