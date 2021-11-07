Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 695





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 695JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT DANIEL FARKES OFF !!! « on: Today at 12:58:21 AM »







33-1 !!! !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats