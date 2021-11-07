Robbso

Warnock gone
« on: Yesterday at 06:28:28 PM »
Didnt see that coming

Bill Buxton

Re: Warnock gone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:33:37 PM »
Two week break. A good time to get someone in. Looks like its been planned for some time.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Warnock gone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:34:17 PM »
Excellent news i think. Likeable enough but a manager now out of time. Must have somebody already lined up.

Itchy_ring

Re: Warnock gone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:34:22 PM »
Just heard! Strange one going now.

Itchy_ring

Re: Warnock gone
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:35:04 PM »
About to do interview on 5live

Itchy_ring

Re: Warnock gone
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:40:02 PM »
He says sacked, got told today, we have someone ready to come in.



Sounds like Wilder, would be happy enough with that. Logged

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Warnock gone
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:43:21 PM »
Hopefully he's gone for footballing reasons and not because he's been caught doing something disgusting to the halftime oranges.

Sir Digby Chicken Caesar

Re: Warnock gone
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 PM »
Cheers Neil, top man
saved us from going down a worse path than the Mackems. Good, honest interview after the match too, Gibbo's got the club's best intentions at heart but sounds like he's listening to too many so called experts. Won't have a bad thing said against Warnock, tried his best with heart on his sleeve, maybe just not the way to go with some of the pampered players nowadays.

Made me sick how the fly me lot were calling for his head at times after bending over for him when they learnt he read the message boards.

Keep this thread above one's about the bloody Geordies at least, was surprised how far down the home page it was.

UTFB

CHEERS NEIL

Sir Digby Chicken Caesar

Re: Warnock gone
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:48:22 AM »
2 rants in a night from me, but does anyone on here actually give a fuck what's going on with the Boro? I first registered with this site because it felt like a place that was for the normal fan who actually goes to the match and that's what it's all about, not living out the area in some bubble you've made for yourself spouting your political beliefs and how you wouldn't move back to the Boro because you walk down linthorpe rd once every 12 months and feel intimidated.

I've got a lot of respect for Steve keeping this site going when to be honest it would have been a lot easier to just close the place down, I know I would have, but I wish the place would just turn into somewhere for the genuine fan again to vent his shite I'm probably the type of poster who has not helped, just poking their nose in now and then, not posting crap everyday,

But anyway UTFB



COME ON BORO