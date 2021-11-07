Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Warnock gone  (Read 265 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 06:28:28 PM »
Didnt see that coming
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:33:37 PM »
Two week break. A good time to get someone in. Looks like its been planned for some time.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:34:17 PM »
Excellent news i think. Likeable enough but a manager now out of time. Must have somebody already lined up.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:34:22 PM »
Just heard! Strange one going now.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:35:04 PM »
About to do interview on 5live
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:38:01 PM »
Hmmmm
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:38:32 PM »
Interesting
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:40:02 PM »
He says sacked, got told today, we have someone ready to come in.

Sounds like Wilder, would be happy enough with that.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:43:21 PM »
Hopefully he's gone for footballing reasons and not because he's been caught doing something disgusting to the halftime oranges.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:55:48 PM »
Wilder confirmed as new manager.
Sir Digby Chicken Caesar
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 PM »
Cheers Neil, top man  :beer: :beer: saved us from going down a worse path than the Mackems. Good, honest interview after the match too, Gibbo's got the club's best intentions at heart but sounds like he's listening to too many so called experts. Won't have a bad thing said against Warnock, tried his best with heart on his sleeve, maybe just not the way to go with some of the pampered players nowadays.
Made me sick how the fly me lot were calling for his head at times after bending over for him when they learnt he read the message boards.
Keep this thread above one's about the bloody Geordies at least, was surprised how far down the home page it was.

UTFB

CHEERS NEIL
  
Sir Digby Chicken Caesar
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:48:22 AM »
2 rants in a night from me, but does anyone on here actually give a fuck what's going on with the Boro? I first registered with this site because it felt like a place that was for the normal fan who actually goes to the match and that's what it's all about, not living out the area in some bubble you've made for yourself spouting your political beliefs and how you wouldn't move back to the Boro because you walk down linthorpe rd once every 12 months and feel intimidated.
I've got a lot of respect for Steve keeping this site going when to be honest it would have been a lot easier to just close the place down, I know I would have, but I wish the place would just turn into somewhere for the genuine fan again to vent his shite  I'm probably the type of poster who has not helped, just poking their nose in now and then, not posting crap everyday,
But anyway UTFB

COME ON BORO
