Re: Warnock gone « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:48:22 AM » 2 rants in a night from me, but does anyone on here actually give a fuck what's going on with the Boro? I first registered with this site because it felt like a place that was for the normal fan who actually goes to the match and that's what it's all about, not living out the area in some bubble you've made for yourself spouting your political beliefs and how you wouldn't move back to the Boro because you walk down linthorpe rd once every 12 months and feel intimidated.

I've got a lot of respect for Steve keeping this site going when to be honest it would have been a lot easier to just close the place down, I know I would have, but I wish the place would just turn into somewhere for the genuine fan again to vent his shite I'm probably the type of poster who has not helped, just poking their nose in now and then, not posting crap everyday,

But anyway UTFB



COME ON BORO