Cheers Neil, top man
saved us from going down a worse path than the Mackems. Good, honest interview after the match too, Gibbo's got the club's best intentions at heart but sounds like he's listening to too many so called experts. Won't have a bad thing said against Warnock, tried his best with heart on his sleeve, maybe just not the way to go with some of the pampered players nowadays.
Made me sick how the fly me lot were calling for his head at times after bending over for him when they learnt he read the message boards.
Keep this thread above one's about the bloody Geordies at least, was surprised how far down the home page it was.
UTFB
CHEERS NEIL