Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 07, 2021, 12:54:13 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC (Read 286 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 660
And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:38:15 PM »
upload image from mobile
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-59160584
Btw, Yvonne does reply to legitimate emails
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 660
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:47:19 PM »
Its just repeated blatant racism
Ive emailed my good friend Yvonne about this site
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 305
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:48:09 PM »
Whos Yvonne?
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 660
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:50:10 PM »
A mate of mine who works as customer relations at MFC.
Been receiving a lot of deranged emails lately, sadly
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Offline
Posts: 1 686
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:54:12 PM »
Just potted in to see how boring its got. where did the interesting posters go?
Logged
Chunts
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 694
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:13 PM »
AND THEY SAID TIS SITE WAS ON ITS LAST LEGS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 660
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:12:52 PM »
Sadly my mate Yvonne has said shes now been receiving naughty naked photos from a flabby old bald bloke
Theyre anonymous, but the ISP has been narrowed down to the Skelton area
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 085
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:15:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:12:52 PM
Sadly my mate Yvonne has said shes now been receiving naughty naked photos from a flabby old bald bloke
Theyre anonymous, but the ISP has been narrowed down to the Skelton area
Sorry
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 157
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:30 PM »
Due to being on the banned list - I don't want to get too involved other than saying...
If it's your board Kenny lad... I think it's time to resign mucka...
We all fuck up now and again...some more than others ....
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 157
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:47 PM »
KENATH IF YOUVE BITTEN OFF MORE THAN YOU CAN CHEW.....CAN YOU COME TO THE DANCEFLOOR PLEASE..
WE MIGHT BE ABLE TO HELP YOU. JUST BRING SOME ID..SO WE KNOW WHO YOU ARE
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 12 023
Bugger.
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:54 PM »
He's been sighted rubbing his scent glands all over the outside of The Riverside, trying to claim it as his own.
Logged
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 314
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:16:48 AM »
Is pig titz Acko the main financier of that site?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...