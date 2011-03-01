Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 06, 2021, 11:18:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC  (Read 255 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 660


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:38:15 PM »
 klins klins



upload image from mobile

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-59160584








Btw, Yvonne does reply to legitimate emails  jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 660


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:47:19 PM »
 lost lost lost



Its just repeated blatant racism





Ive emailed my good friend Yvonne about this site
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 305


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:48:09 PM »
Whos Yvonne?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 660


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:50:10 PM »
A mate of mine who works as customer relations at MFC.



Been receiving a lot of deranged emails lately, sadly  :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 686



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:54:12 PM »
Just potted in to see how boring its got. where did the interesting posters go?
Logged
Chunts
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 693


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:11:13 PM »
AND THEY SAID TIS SITE WAS ON ITS LAST LEGS !!! 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 660


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:12:52 PM »
Sadly my mate Yvonne has said shes now been receiving naughty naked photos from a flabby old bald bloke  :unlike:



Theyre anonymous, but the ISP has been narrowed down to the Skelton area 









 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 085



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:15:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:12:52 PM
Sadly my mate Yvonne has said shes now been receiving naughty naked photos from a flabby old bald bloke  :unlike:



Theyre anonymous, but the ISP has been narrowed down to the Skelton area 









 

Sorry
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 157


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:05:30 PM »
Due to being on the banned list - I don't want to get too involved other than saying...


If it's your board Kenny lad... I think it's time to resign mucka... lost


We all fuck up now and again...some more than others ....monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 157


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:11:47 PM »
KENATH IF YOUVE BITTEN OFF MORE THAN YOU CAN CHEW.....CAN YOU COME TO THE DANCEFLOOR PLEASE..



WE MIGHT BE ABLE TO HELP YOU. JUST BRING SOME ID..SO WE KNOW WHO YOU ARE
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 023


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:19:54 PM »
He's been sighted rubbing his scent glands all over the outside of The Riverside, trying to claim it as his own.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 