November 06, 2021, 09:38:48 PM
And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
Topic: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC (Read 191 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 660
And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
on:
Today
Today at 04:38:15 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-59160584
Btw, Yvonne does reply to legitimate emails
El Capitan
Posts: 45 660
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 04:47:19 PM
Its just repeated blatant racism
Ive emailed my good friend Yvonne about this site
Winston
Posts: 305
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 04:48:09 PM
Whos Yvonne?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 660
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 04:50:10 PM
A mate of mine who works as customer relations at MFC.
Been receiving a lot of deranged emails lately, sadly
Logged
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Posts: 1 686
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 04:54:12 PM
Just potted in to see how boring its got. where did the interesting posters go?
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 692
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 07:11:13 PM
AND THEY SAID TIS SITE WAS ON ITS LAST LEGS !!!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 660
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 08:12:52 PM
Sadly my mate Yvonne has said shes now been receiving naughty naked photos from a flabby old bald bloke
Theyre anonymous, but the ISP has been narrowed down to the Skelton area
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 085
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 08:15:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
Today at 08:12:52 PM
Sadly my mate Yvonne has said shes now been receiving naughty naked photos from a flabby old bald bloke
Theyre anonymous, but the ISP has been narrowed down to the Skelton area
Sorry
headset
Posts: 3 155
Re: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
Today at 09:35:16 PM
Headsets only in the mix again ...
dance floor massive turn back time colosseum come alive...
oh my god .. deary me - he's only on the ecstasy ////>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KB680FvlQ4w&ab_channel=babydeano18
Loading...