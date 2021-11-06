Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 06, 2021, 07:58:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: And Kenny wants to know why Red Raw is laughed at by MFC  (Read 129 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 659


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:38:15 PM »
 klins klins



upload image from mobile

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-59160584








Btw, Yvonne does reply to legitimate emails  jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 659


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:47:19 PM »
 lost lost lost



Its just repeated blatant racism





Ive emailed my good friend Yvonne about this site
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 305


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:48:09 PM »
Whos Yvonne?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 659


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:50:10 PM »
A mate of mine who works as customer relations at MFC.



Been receiving a lot of deranged emails lately, sadly  :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 686



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:54:12 PM »
Just potted in to see how boring its got. where did the interesting posters go?
Logged
Chunts
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 692


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:11:13 PM »
AND THEY SAID TIS SITE WAS ON ITS LAST LEGS !!! 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 