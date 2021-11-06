Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 689





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 689JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT TWISTER !!! « on: Today at 04:07:53 PM » JUST HAD A 40-1 WINNER. HE'LL BE HAVING A FUNNY TIRN IF HE DOESN'T CALM DOWN !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats