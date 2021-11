headset

Headsets Weekend Money Spinner



Well not everyone eh towersy!



Banter aside today's fancies are as follows.





Doncaster 14.05 - Dakota Gold 1 e/w



Ascot 14-15 - Cat Tiger 1 e/w.





And the one you've waited all week for



after last weeks success ( headsets tricky treble )





Not all aways this week.



QPR - away win

Man U v Man C - draw

Wolves - away win



You're welcome again to join in towersy - remember your rules are no bankers dont forget.



And get yours in early so as not to fuck everyone else's bets up





Everyone else feel free to have a bit of fun

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 692JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:34:11 AM »



Logged

Itchy_ring

Struggling to find a decent price treble today, think Brentford and Brighton are bankers and well priced, should be 1/3 at least on form. But they are going make you any decent wedge at 4/7.



Might have a dabble on a horse or 2 later, if I'm watching it on TV. Logged

Tortured_Mind

THE MAN WITH THE BIG CIGAR WOULD BE HAVING 70,000 TO WIN 40,000 !!! Logged

headset

Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner







is he in , i dont have access to Raw ?







you have my permission to copy and paste his bets and pop them on here for my attention.



is he in , i dont have access to Raw ?

you have my permission to copy and paste his bets and pop them on here for my attention.

Any shit from kenny - tell him to ask for headset in the games room Logged

headset

Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner



Might have a dabble on a horse or 2 later, if I'm watching it on TV.





not saying it will be today. the Geordies will bag a win somewhere soon. Its what they do after that win - will be the indicator of things before the window comes. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner



BANKER BETS TOO !!!







HOW DOES HE DO IT, WEEK IN WEEK OUT !!! ???
BANKER BETS TOO !!! Logged