Author Topic: That labour MP  (Read 100 times)
Has only kept her job - how dirty is politics.



Threaten to have someone covered in acid one day and back to work the next!


The fly me lot over the road would be disgusted if it wasn't one of their own rava


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10171157/PLATELLS-PEOPLE-criminal-MP-kept-seat.html
And this is what I mean about our inconsistant judicial system.

both the above and this one guilty offense.

One jailed and one left to walk the streets.

Both are wrong but work it out for yourself...

id rather be called a name than someone threatend me with an acid attack etc.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10170495/Chelsea-fan-jailed-sending-tweets-saying-Spurs-way-Ausch
Welcome to the world of political hypocrisy.

If you want to see a worse example just google 'David Ruffley' then 'Sarah Champion' then 'Layla Moran'.
Surely a criminal conviction means shes out of Parliament?

I know having such is a bar to either standing for election or being an election agent.


Mental illness, member of the clergy and member of HM forces also are a bar on standing.
Well she qualifies for one of the above.
Only time Labour get in the news these days

 
