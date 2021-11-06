Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 06, 2021, 02:32:36 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
That labour MP
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: That labour MP (Read 100 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 143
That labour MP
«
on:
Today
at 06:01:34 AM »
Has only kept her job - how dirty is politics.
Threaten to have someone covered in acid one day and back to work the next!
The fly me lot over the road would be disgusted if it wasn't one of their own
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10171157/PLATELLS-PEOPLE-criminal-MP-kept-seat.html
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 143
Re: That labour MP
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:45:54 AM »
And this is what I mean about our inconsistant judicial system.
both the above and this one guilty offense.
One jailed and one left to walk the streets.
Both are wrong but work it out for yourself...
id rather be called a name than someone threatend me with an acid attack etc.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10170495/Chelsea-fan-jailed-sending-tweets-saying-Spurs-way-Ausch
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 470
Re: That labour MP
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:53:55 AM »
Welcome to the world of political hypocrisy.
If you want to see a worse example just google 'David Ruffley' then 'Sarah Champion' then 'Layla Moran'.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 558
Re: That labour MP
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:30:41 PM »
Surely a criminal conviction means shes out of Parliament?
I know having such is a bar to either standing for election or being an election agent.
Mental illness, member of the clergy and member of HM forces also are a bar on standing.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 348
Re: That labour MP
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:47:10 PM »
Well she qualifies for one of the above.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 297
Re: That labour MP
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:12:39 PM »
Only time Labour get in the news these days
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...