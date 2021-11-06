headset

That labour MP « on: Today at 06:01:34 AM »







Threaten to have someone covered in acid one day and back to work the next!





The fly me lot over the road would be disgusted if it wasn't one of their own





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10171157/PLATELLS-PEOPLE-criminal-MP-kept-seat.html Has only kept her job - how dirty is politics.Threaten to have someone covered in acid one day and back to work the next!The fly me lot over the road would be disgusted if it wasn't one of their own Logged

Re: That labour MP « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:45:54 AM »



both the above and this one guilty offense.



One jailed and one left to walk the streets.



Both are wrong but work it out for yourself...



id rather be called a name than someone threatend me with an acid attack etc.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10170495/Chelsea-fan-jailed-sending-tweets-saying-Spurs-way-Ausch And this is what I mean about our inconsistant judicial system.both the above and this one guilty offense.One jailed and one left to walk the streets.Both are wrong but work it out for yourself...id rather be called a name than someone threatend me with an acid attack etc. Logged

Rutters

Re: That labour MP « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:53:55 AM » Welcome to the world of political hypocrisy.



If you want to see a worse example just google 'David Ruffley' then 'Sarah Champion' then 'Layla Moran'. Logged

Ben G



Re: That labour MP « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:41 PM » Surely a criminal conviction means shes out of Parliament?



I know having such is a bar to either standing for election or being an election agent.





Mental illness, member of the clergy and member of HM forces also are a bar on standing.