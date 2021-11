headset

Online



Posts: 3 151





Posts: 3 151 Channel crossings from bad to worse. « on: Today at 05:29:49 AM »



It's not a good luck for the UK numbers up from 8k to 21k this year.





Those in power need to sort it - every illegal entry to Britain costs the taxpayer in some way.



We'll never be great again if we can't control our borders



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16650482/france-record-853-migrants-to-britain-in-one-day/





Nearly a 1000 in a day landed risking life to come over here.It's not a good luck for the UK numbers up from 8k to 21k this year.Those in power need to sort it - every illegal entry to Britain costs the taxpayer in some way.We'll never be great again if we can't control our borders Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 551







Posts: 4 551 Re: Channel crossings from bad to worse. « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:57:27 PM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:04:01 AM



This is about asylum seekers



Two entirely separate things





Brexit was about controlling immigrationThis is about asylum seekersTwo entirely separate things

The people coming in on dinghies from France are not asylum seekers. Asylum seekers have to seek asylum in the first county they arrive in. Well they certainly did under EU law but maybe we threw that protection away with Brexit as well. So, not asylum seekers but illegal immigrants, two entirely separate things The people coming in on dinghies from France are not asylum seekers. Asylum seekers have to seek asylum in the first county they arrive in. Well they certainly did under EU law but maybe we threw that protection away with Brexit as well. So, not asylum seekers but illegal immigrants, two entirely separate things Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 302





Posts: 302 Re: Channel crossings from bad to worse. « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:13:57 PM »



There is no EU law that states what you claim



And to think you have the vote







MC Doom asylum seekers do not have to seek asylum in the first safe country they arrive inThere is no EU law that states what you claimAnd to think you have the vote Logged