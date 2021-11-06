Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Channel crossings from bad to worse.  (Read 15 times)
Nearly a 1000 in a day landed risking life to come over here.

It's not a good luck for the UK numbers up from 8k to 21k this year.


Those in power need to sort it - every illegal entry to Britain costs the taxpayer in some way.

We'll never be great again if we can't control our borders :ukfist:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16650482/france-record-853-migrants-to-britain-in-one-day/
How is this still happening after Brexit, that was going to fix all this  :alf:.
