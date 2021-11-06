Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 06, 2021, 08:20:57 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Channel crossings from bad to worse.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Channel crossings from bad to worse. (Read 15 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 137
Channel crossings from bad to worse.
«
on:
Today
at 05:29:49 AM »
Nearly a 1000 in a day landed risking life to come over here.
It's not a good luck for the UK numbers up from 8k to 21k this year.
Those in power need to sort it - every illegal entry to Britain costs the taxpayer in some way.
We'll never be great again if we can't control our borders
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16650482/france-record-853-migrants-to-britain-in-one-day/
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 547
Re: Channel crossings from bad to worse.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:55:04 AM »
How is this still happening after Brexit, that was going to fix all this
.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...