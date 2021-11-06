headset

Channel crossings from bad to worse. « on: Today at 05:29:49 AM »



It's not a good luck for the UK numbers up from 8k to 21k this year.





Those in power need to sort it - every illegal entry to Britain costs the taxpayer in some way.



We'll never be great again if we can't control our borders



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16650482/france-record-853-migrants-to-britain-in-one-day/





