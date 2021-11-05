Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: COP 26
« on: Today at 07:16:50 PM »
Has been a failure so says Greta Thunberg

Might as well embrace the climate change then

I might try to buy a beachside cafe at Costa Del Red Car. EV drivers will be barred

 :beer:
