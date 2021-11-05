Welcome,
November 05, 2021, 09:55:25 PM
West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
Author
Topic: West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand) (Read 71 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 289
West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
«
on:
Today
at 06:37:24 PM »
Could be a tough one.
Tough being the operative word
Id take a draw now
Bill, Ive got you down for a win and Warnock winning manager of the month
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 345
Re: West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:48:05 PM »
Nowt 6
Winston
Offline
Posts: 289
Re: West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:50:33 PM »
Original prediction from your good self
One day youll be right though
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 173
Re: West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:58:41 PM »
I go for a Boro win.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 289
Re: West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:59:26 PM »
Progress
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 345
Re: West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:00:54 PM »
He meant West Boro Albion
Winston
Offline
Posts: 289
Re: West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:04:16 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:00:54 PM
He meant West Boro Albion
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 026
Re: West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:38:41 PM »
Their not on top form and were always liable to pull out a result out of the blue but still reckon its a baggies win 2-1
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 345
Re: West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:51:30 PM »
Last time I was there we battered them, I think fletcher scored a worldly. Shocker in itself
