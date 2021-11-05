Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
West Brom - Middlesbrough (match thread back by popular demand)
Winston
« on: Today at 06:37:24 PM »
Could be a tough one.

Tough being the operative word

Id take a draw now

Bill, Ive got you down for a win and Warnock winning manager of the month

 
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:48:05 PM »
Nowt 6
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:50:33 PM »
Original prediction from your good self

One day youll be right though

 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:58:41 PM »
I go for a Boro win.
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:59:26 PM »
Progress

 
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:00:54 PM »
He meant West Boro Albion
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:04:16 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:00:54 PM
He meant West Boro Albion

 mcl
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:38:41 PM »
Their not on top form and were always liable to pull out a result out of the blue but still reckon its a baggies win 2-1
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:51:30 PM »
Last time I was there we battered them, I think fletcher scored a worldly. Shocker in itself
