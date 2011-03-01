Pigeon droppings

Posts: 307 Tees REP Power station and COP26 « on: Yesterday at 01:11:37 PM » Seems to be a bit of an issue here!



COP26 want to phase out and close all coal burning power stations, and claim biomass power stations are the worst contributers to global warming, and want to include them in the process too.



Many different countries have signed up to this.



They use a biomass plant in Yorkshire as their example (Drax).



There has been over £690M spent building the new biomass station at

Teesport, and more being invested daily as the plant isn't up n running yet!



So will it be closed before it ever gets open?

Pigeon droppings

Posts: 307 Re: Tees REP Power station and COP26 « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:44:25 PM » The answer is the same reason why countries like China and Australia haven't signed up to this agreement.......

The plant was built to make money......and money is king of the planet!



calamity

Posts: 8 431



Snoozy

Posts: 519





Posts: 519 Re: Tees REP Power station and COP26 « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 PM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:59:33 PM I worked on a project in 2005 ish. Process update to a coal fired power station, basically they intercepted the emission gas, cleaned it up to remove all the nasties and then sent it on its merry way. They can clean up the coal emissions if they wish. Same as they can use the new generation and extremely clean/safe nuclear energy if they wish. The green thing is part concern and part financial scam. Like everything it starts with good intentions until people see there is money to be made.



