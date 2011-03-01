Seems to be a bit of an issue here!
COP26 want to phase out and close all coal burning power stations, and claim biomass power stations are the worst contributers to global warming, and want to include them in the process too.
Many different countries have signed up to this.
They use a biomass plant in Yorkshire as their example (Drax).
There has been over £690M spent building the new biomass station at
Teesport, and more being invested daily as the plant isn't up n running yet!
So will it be closed before it ever gets open?
If they ever get the thing commissioned! How overdue is it now? The construction was a mess and rumours are that it could me a massive white elephant.