Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 06, 2021, 08:20:45 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tees REP Power station and COP26  (Read 125 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 307


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:11:37 PM »
Seems to be a bit of an issue here!

COP26 want to phase out and close all coal burning power stations, and claim biomass power stations are the worst contributers to global warming, and want to include them in the process too.

Many different countries have signed up to this.

They use a biomass plant in Yorkshire as their example (Drax).

There has been over £690M spent building the new biomass station at
Teesport, and more being invested daily as the plant isn't up n running yet!

So will it be closed before it ever gets open?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:17:33 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 084



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:51:32 PM »
Well, what is the scientific truth? Why would such a plant be built in todays environment if it were a polluter?
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 307


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:44:25 PM »
The answer is the same reason why countries like China and Australia haven't signed up to this agreement.......

The plant was built to make money......and money is king of the planet!
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 431

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 PM »
I worked on a project in 2005 ish. Process update to a coal fired power station, basically they intercepted the emission gas, cleaned it up to remove all the nasties and then sent it on its merry way. They can clean up the coal emissions if they wish. Same as they can use the new generation and extremely clean/safe nuclear energy if they wish. The green thing is part concern and part financial scam. Like everything it starts with good intentions until people see there is money to be made.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 519


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:59:33 PM
I worked on a project in 2005 ish. Process update to a coal fired power station, basically they intercepted the emission gas, cleaned it up to remove all the nasties and then sent it on its merry way. They can clean up the coal emissions if they wish. Same as they can use the new generation and extremely clean/safe nuclear energy if they wish. The green thing is part concern and part financial scam. Like everything it starts with good intentions until people see there is money to be made.

 :like:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 547



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:57:20 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 01:11:37 PM
Seems to be a bit of an issue here!

COP26 want to phase out and close all coal burning power stations, and claim biomass power stations are the worst contributers to global warming, and want to include them in the process too.

Many different countries have signed up to this.

They use a biomass plant in Yorkshire as their example (Drax).

There has been over £690M spent building the new biomass station at
Teesport, and more being invested daily as the plant isn't up n running yet!

So will it be closed before it ever gets open?


If they ever get the thing commissioned! How overdue is it now? The construction was a mess and rumours are that it could me a massive white elephant.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 