Tees REP Power station and COP26
Today at 01:11:37 PM
Seems to be a bit of an issue here!

COP26 want to phase out and close all coal burning power stations, and claim biomass power stations are the worst contributers to global warming, and want to include them in the process too.

Many different countries have signed up to this.

They use a biomass plant in Yorkshire as their example (Drax).

There has been over £690M spent building the new biomass station at
Teesport, and more being invested daily as the plant isn't up n running yet!

So will it be closed before it ever gets open?
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:51:32 PM
Well, what is the scientific truth? Why would such a plant be built in todays environment if it were a polluter?
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:44:25 PM
The answer is the same reason why countries like China and Australia haven't signed up to this agreement.......

The plant was built to make money......and money is king of the planet!
