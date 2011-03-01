Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 06, 2021
Yorkshire Cricket Club & Racism Claims
headset
Yesterday at 09:38:14 AM
It's all coming out - names now getting dropped into the public domain.

Let's see where this one ends up come the end of it all.

I'm not defending what's gone on.
It's still odd it's taken all this time for him (rafiq) to come out with all this.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10168443/Yorkshire-Cricket-Club-board-members-QUIT-today.html?ito=push
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:40:34 AM
Oi! Fuck off! 
headset
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:42:56 AM
I'd say great minds and all that but you might get offended ...monkey
headset
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:18:18 PM
ex England captain Vaughan - now well and truly dragged into this - no smoke without fire - taken off BBC Radio.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10168675/Michael-Vaughan-DID-make-racist-comments-claim
Robbso
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:45:32 PM
 souey

Earlier this year we employed 3 graduates one was a Pakistani lad a good bit older than the other two. He was really helpful, couldnt do enough for people, if anyone needed anything outside of work like a mechanic even a roofer he would know someone who would do the work, well and cheaply.
A lad from one of the Durham villages and not the brightest started talking loudly in this graduates company explaining how no one in his village would go to the new shop cos it was owned by the likes of him pointing and saying you know pakis
The graduate walked off complained to the plant manager who instructed a team leader to escort daft Durham lad off site. Sacked.
A few months later I got a tip off that all was not well with this graduate, I did a bit of research and discovered he was a convicted peado, he had been given a 14 month suspended prison sentence and was on the sex offenders register because he had been caught trying to meet a 14 year old girl for sex, the next morning before our morning meeting I went to the HR department with the info I had. He was summoned, sacked and marched off site immediately.

And he got upset because of a name he was called
Nonce cunt!!
Itchy_ring
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:24:40 PM
Dont know too much about the case but just been listening Goughie talking about it and if nothing else Yorkshire have completely dropped the ball on it.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:26:24 PM
Michael Vaughan is the last person Id suspect of racist remarks.

He picked Monty Panasar and Sajid Mahmood for his side FFS
Tory Cunt
Rutters
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:00:31 PM
That means nothing. Yorkshire gave Rafiq his debut, made him their youngest captain, stood by him when he broke England curfew and sent abusive tweets to the coach... and Yorkshire gave him another shot at the game after a major knee injury.

So far we know that when he and best friend Gary Ballance were joshing around they called each other racist names. And he was upset when Vaughan suggested signing Kane Williamson because he bowled in the same variation.


If the baying mob want you, you're done
headset
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:14:13 AM
The cynic in me - thinks he has earned his crust before speaking out - he could have come clean earlier.

nobody should have to suffer racism, that i will say



He will be fronting sky cricket next rava
Rutters
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:24:56 AM
He's already turned down £100,000
