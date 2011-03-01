Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 346





Posts: 15 346 Re: Yorkshire Cricket Club & Racism Claims « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:45:32 PM »



Earlier this year we employed 3 graduates one was a Pakistani lad a good bit older than the other two. He was really helpful, couldnt do enough for people, if anyone needed anything outside of work like a mechanic even a roofer he would know someone who would do the work, well and cheaply.

A lad from one of the Durham villages and not the brightest started talking loudly in this graduates company explaining how no one in his village would go to the new shop cos it was owned by the likes of him pointing and saying you know pakis

The graduate walked off complained to the plant manager who instructed a team leader to escort daft Durham lad off site. Sacked.

A few months later I got a tip off that all was not well with this graduate, I did a bit of research and discovered he was a convicted peado, he had been given a 14 month suspended prison sentence and was on the sex offenders register because he had been caught trying to meet a 14 year old girl for sex, the next morning before our morning meeting I went to the HR department with the info I had. He was summoned, sacked and marched off site immediately.



And he got upset because of a name he was called

Nonce cunt!! Earlier this year we employed 3 graduates one was a Pakistani lad a good bit older than the other two. He was really helpful, couldnt do enough for people, if anyone needed anything outside of work like a mechanic even a roofer he would know someone who would do the work, well and cheaply.A lad from one of the Durham villages and not the brightest started talking loudly in this graduates company explaining how no one in his village would go to the new shop cos it was owned by the likes of him pointing and saying you know pakisThe graduate walked off complained to the plant manager who instructed a team leader to escort daft Durham lad off site. Sacked.A few months later I got a tip off that all was not well with this graduate, I did a bit of research and discovered he was a convicted peado, he had been given a 14 month suspended prison sentence and was on the sex offenders register because he had been caught trying to meet a 14 year old girl for sex, the next morning before our morning meeting I went to the HR department with the info I had. He was summoned, sacked and marched off site immediately.And he got upset because of a name he was calledNonce cunt!! Logged