headset

Offline



Posts: 3 117





Posts: 3 117 Yorkshire Cricket Club & Racism Claims « on: Today at 09:38:14 AM »



Let's see where this one ends up come the end of it all.



I'm not defending what's gone on.

It's still odd it's taken all this time for him (rafiq) to come out with all this.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10168443/Yorkshire-Cricket-Club-board-members-QUIT-today.html?ito=push It's all coming out - names now getting dropped into the public domain.Let's see where this one ends up come the end of it all.I'm not defending what's gone on.It's still odd it's taken all this time for him (rafiq) to come out with all this. Logged