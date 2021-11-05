Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Yorkshire county cricket  (Read 805 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: November 05, 2021, 09:37:50 AM »
 souey

Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.

Rarely see men of honour these days and I  jc to him.

No test cricket at Leeds  souey souey souey souey souey souey souey

Bastards
Logged
headset
« Reply #1 on: November 05, 2021, 09:45:08 AM »
Yep I see Yorkshire as my cricket team over Durham :like:


It's going to be a rocky road for them financially 
Logged
calamity
« Reply #2 on: November 05, 2021, 10:07:52 AM »
They could end up worse off than Durham did. Very severe punishments and the sponsors pulling out. Rocky road ahead indeed.
Logged
headset
« Reply #3 on: November 06, 2021, 06:19:07 AM »
They've appointed a new man to take charge of Yorkshire. Lord Patel.

So they've acted fast.


Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up rava


https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12460842/yorkshire-county-cricket-club-appoint-lord-patel-as-
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: November 06, 2021, 10:20:01 AM »
Wonder how Lord Patel feels about the Batley Grammar teacher in hiding for his life, Asian only cricket leagues, Bradford Council's refusal to have an inquiry into child sex grooming gangs and Rafiq calling Ballance a 'Zimbo'?
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: November 06, 2021, 10:31:37 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on November 06, 2021, 10:20:01 AM
Wonder how Lord Patel feels about the Batley Grammar teacher in hiding for his life, Asian only cricket leagues, Bradford Council's refusal to have an inquiry into child sex grooming gangs and Rafiq calling Ballance a 'Zimbo'?



Here he is  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: November 06, 2021, 10:39:58 AM »
If you had a counter-argument you'd have posted it 
Logged
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #7 on: November 06, 2021, 12:14:27 PM »
Looks to be a case of Pot, kettle, black.


cry
Logged
Ben G
« Reply #8 on: November 06, 2021, 12:25:59 PM »
I think YCCC will struggle to survive this.

Could be the biggest sporting club to fold since Rangers*



*The old PLC did fold.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #9 on: November 14, 2021, 06:04:49 PM »
Essex is now involved ... the will be more to come ...

It's how far back they plan on taking it / any  future claims.

...https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12163/12468576/essex-former-player-zoheb-sharif-makes-racism
Logged
headset
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:42:12 AM »
The Yorkshire lad getting a good soaking in beer - maybe done with the right intention - it's the way the Uk sportsman often celebrate - if it was done with another ulterior motive in mind then obviously out of order.

On this occasion, he seemed happy enough.

He has had a hard time if what he claims is all true.

This might sound controversial/out of order - if he could get a ' white Englishman/person ' to back up his comments on a lot of the incidents he mentions - I'm sure his words will carry more clout.

That's not defending what's gone on before the outraged lot starts frothing at the mouth.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16770096/azeem-rafiq-drenched-by-beer-yorkshire/
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 AM »
Don't know how far back is appropriate but 10 years ago Azeem tweeted his black coach was a 'wanker'.

He then realised that the tweet could be seen by anyone so deleted it.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:58:36 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:29:37 AM
Don't know how far back is appropriate but 10 years ago Azeem tweeted his black coach was a 'wanker'.

He then realised that the tweet could be seen by anyone so deleted it.

 
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:19:35 PM »
"It's how far back they plan on taking it"
Logged
calamity
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:30:40 PM »
Brooks at Somerset reprimanded now for calling a guy Steve because he couldnt pronounce his name.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:43:37 PM »
I find it hard to believe a word these muzzles say.
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:52:58 PM »
In breaking news...looks like Azeem Rafiq is the racist  sshhh
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:53:55 PM »
Hes had to apologise for anti Semitic remarks when he was 19, fucking hell, hes not exactly whiter than white now is he souey monkey
Logged
headset
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:54:22 PM »
HE HAS SHOT HIMSELF IN THE FOOT HERE... RACIST TONES HIMSELF

HE HAS HAD A GO AT THE 4 B 2'S IN A MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK.. THE :wanker:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10217699/Azeem-Rafiq-apologises-anti-Semitic-messages-
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:57:00 PM »
I think expecting Azeem to be 'whiter than white' may be racist in itself.
Logged
Ben G
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:58:45 PM »
Glass houses, stones etc
Logged
Tory Cunt
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:01:33 PM »
All about money this one I think. I couldnt understand why he would go back to the club if it was so bad.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:38:50 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:01:33 PM
All about money this one I think. I couldnt understand why he would go back to the club if it was so bad.


To earn a living I think?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:51:40 PM »
. Now that he has admitted to sending anti Semitic tweets does that make him a racist also. If so perhaps he will send the money back.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:58:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:38:50 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:01:33 PM
All about money this one I think. I couldnt understand why he would go back to the club if it was so bad.


To earn a living I think?

If it was making him suicidal, I very much doubt it. If you accuse every man and his dog ( not Kevin btw) I think you should be careful about what youve actually said. He might have tarnished people and ended their careers for much less than he has done.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:00:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:58:55 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:38:50 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:01:33 PM
All about money this one I think. I couldnt understand why he would go back to the club if it was so bad.


To earn a living I think?

If it was making him suicidal, I very much doubt it. If you accuse every man and his dog ( not Kevin btw) I think you should be careful about what youve actually said. He might have tarnished people and ended their careers for much less than he has done.


 charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:03:56 PM »
I couldnt resist.
Logged
Billy Balfour
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:11:26 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:01:33 PM
All about money this one I think. I couldnt understand why he would go back to the club if it was so bad.

Where there's BAME  there's a claim.
Logged
Ben G
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:31:27 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:58:55 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:38:50 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:01:33 PM
All about money this one I think. I couldnt understand why he would go back to the club if it was so bad.


To earn a living I think?

If it was making him suicidal, I very much doubt it. If you accuse every man and his dog ( not Kevin btw) I think you should be careful about what youve actually said. He might have tarnished people and ended their careers for much less than he has done.

Yes, I have left a job that paid well, offered great benefits but was ultimately toxic.


This whole episode has opened up a rabbit hole.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bud Wiser
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:36:00 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:54:22 PM
HE HAS SHOT HIMSELF IN THE FOOT HERE... RACIST TONES HIMSELF

HE HAS HAD A GO AT THE 4 B 2'S IN A MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK.. THE :wanker:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10217699/Azeem-Rafiq-apologises-anti-Semitic-messages-

Oh dear, it looks like he may have to put appearing on next years Strictly Come Dancing & I'm A Celebrity... on hold for bit after todays 'Shock-Horror' revelations. But on the plus side, this HYPOCRITICAL, RACIST, SCUM now has all the credentials for a shoo-in as an MP when the next safe Labour seat becomes available.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:04:52 PM »
Ffs all labour MPs are anti Semitic 
Has Qanon infiltrated COB
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:09:12 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:04:52 PM
Ffs all labour MPs are anti Semitic 
Has Qanon infiltrated COB

Infiltrated! Would be more like returned, there's a couple of ex-posters who disappeared down that rabbit hole  lost
Logged
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:09:29 PM »
Another overpaid hypocritical sportsman shows his real colours.

Anyone really shocked at this..............thought not!


:wanker:
Logged
headset
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:35:17 AM »
I see the fly-me spin doctors - no pun intended - over the road are hard at work - the will be some overtime going in from that lot.. monkey
Logged
kippers
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:05:16 AM »
Yep. Red nose will be closing down the conversation soon when he wakes up.

Cant have anyone questioning the saintly muslims.
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:09:52 PM »
Wonder if he wanted to be called Kevin 



To be honest don't really see the problem but apparently it's offensive!
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:24:18 PM »
How can a racist take £200,000 in compensation for being subjected to racism?
Logged
headset
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:20:35 PM »
WORD ON THE STREET THE IS MORE ON RAFIQ -

AS A GUILTY PARTY THAT IS mick


MY GUESS IS THE SUNDAYS WILL HAVE THIS ONE ...monkey


STOCK UP ON POPCORN - AS I SAID THE FLY ME SPINNERS WILL BE BANGING THE OVERTIME IN WITH THIS ONE rava
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:18 PM by headset » Logged
Rutters
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:56:13 PM »
You mean the drinking and the gambling debts?
Logged
headset
« Reply #39 on: Today at 01:58:52 PM »
I DONT KNOW TO BE HONEST - SOMEONE AT WORK SAID PIERS MORGAN HAS SAID THE IS MORE TO COME - HE DIDNT GO INTO DETAILS OF WHAT FOR
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:28:10 PM »
What an unholy mess this is. Rafiiq has shat his panload here. Thing is, theres nothing to gloat about, it just shows they are all fucking horrible

I really dont think that I have ever racially abused anyone, or used racist language in any way. Alex Hales, FFS - that wasnt 1971 ffs, it was long after it was clear that only arseholes continued to act in such ways
Logged
TechnoTronic
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:59:59 PM »
Cricket is fucking shite
Logged
Ben G
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:01:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:28:10 PM
What an unholy mess this is. Rafiiq has shat his panload here. Thing is, theres nothing to gloat about, it just shows they are all fucking horrible

I really dont think that I have ever racially abused anyone, or used racist language in any way. Alex Hales, FFS - that wasnt 1971 ffs, it was long after it was clear that only arseholes continued to act in such ways

I very likely said some horrible things in my early teens due to peer pressure and social attitudes etc.

Nowadays Im one of the most fearsome anti racists/bigots.

If anyone has spent time in Korea/Japan youll know what its like to experience indoctrinated racism.

Ive been refused entry to businesses due to my ethnicity.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:07:51 PM »
Ive been refused entry to businesses due to my ethnicity.

No, that was because youre a Tory cunt 
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:43 PM by Robbso » Logged
Ben G
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:15:38 PM »
They could have been forewarned like.

My ex wife had to fight like hell for me to get a spousal visa.
They spent hours warning her of the dangers of marrying a foreigner.
Apparently were all rife with aids.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:12:23 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:28:10 PM
What an unholy mess this is. Rafiiq has shat his panload here. Thing is, theres nothing to gloat about, it just shows they are all fucking horrible

I really dont think that I have ever racially abused anyone, or used racist language in any way. Alex Hales, FFS - that wasnt 1971 ffs, it was long after it was clear that only arseholes continued to act in such ways

Youve called me a Pikey on several occasions  lost
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #46 on: Today at 06:20:44 PM »
No one likes scruffy pikey cunts tbf  :like:






 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:26:43 PM »
Including the one thats currently the best boxer on the planet?
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:29:14 PM »
Hes Mexican  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:43:21 PM »
With ginger hair rava
Logged
