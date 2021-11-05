|
headset
The Yorkshire lad getting a good soaking in beer - maybe done with the right intention - it's the way the Uk sportsman often celebrate - if it was done with another ulterior motive in mind then obviously out of order.
On this occasion, he seemed happy enough.
He has had a hard time if what he claims is all true.
This might sound controversial/out of order - if he could get a ' white Englishman/person ' to back up his comments on a lot of the incidents he mentions - I'm sure his words will carry more clout.
That's not defending what's gone on before the outraged lot starts frothing at the mouth.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16770096/azeem-rafiq-drenched-by-beer-yorkshire/
Ben G
All about money this one I think. I couldnt understand why he would go back to the club if it was so bad.
To earn a living I think?
If it was making him suicidal, I very much doubt it. If you accuse every man and his dog ( not Kevin btw) I think you should be careful about what youve actually said. He might have tarnished people and ended their careers for much less than he has done.
Yes, I have left a job that paid well, offered great benefits but was ultimately toxic.
This whole episode has opened up a rabbit hole.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
What an unholy mess this is. Rafiiq has shat his panload here. Thing is, theres nothing to gloat about, it just shows they are all fucking horrible
I really dont think that I have ever racially abused anyone, or used racist language in any way. Alex Hales, FFS - that wasnt 1971 ffs, it was long after it was clear that only arseholes continued to act in such ways
I very likely said some horrible things in my early teens due to peer pressure and social attitudes etc.
Nowadays Im one of the most fearsome anti racists/bigots.
If anyone has spent time in Korea/Japan youll know what its like to experience indoctrinated racism.
Ive been refused entry to businesses due to my ethnicity.
Tory Cunt
