Yorkshire county cricket « on: November 05, 2021, 09:37:50 AM »



Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.



Rarely see men of honour these days and I to him.



No test cricket at Leeds



Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.

Rarely see men of honour these days and I to him.

No test cricket at Leeds

Bastards

Yep I see Yorkshire as my cricket team over Durham
It's going to be a rocky road for them financially

They could end up worse off than Durham did. Very severe punishments and the sponsors pulling out. Rocky road ahead indeed.

So they've acted fast.





Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up





They've appointed a new man to take charge of Yorkshire. Lord Patel.

So they've acted fast.

Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12460842/yorkshire-county-cricket-club-appoint-lord-patel-as-

I think YCCC will struggle to survive this.



Could be the biggest sporting club to fold since Rangers*







*The old PLC did fold.

It's how far back they plan on taking it / any future claims.



... Essex is now involved ... the will be more to come ...
It's how far back they plan on taking it / any future claims.
...
https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12163/12468576/essex-former-player-zoheb-sharif-makes-racism

On this occasion, he seemed happy enough.



He has had a hard time if what he claims is all true.



This might sound controversial/out of order - if he could get a ' white Englishman/person ' to back up his comments on a lot of the incidents he mentions - I'm sure his words will carry more clout.



That's not defending what's gone on before the outraged lot starts frothing at the mouth.







The Yorkshire lad getting a good soaking in beer - maybe done with the right intention - it's the way the Uk sportsman often celebrate - if it was done with another ulterior motive in mind then obviously out of order.

On this occasion, he seemed happy enough.

He has had a hard time if what he claims is all true.

This might sound controversial/out of order - if he could get a ' white Englishman/person ' to back up his comments on a lot of the incidents he mentions - I'm sure his words will carry more clout.

That's not defending what's gone on before the outraged lot starts frothing at the mouth.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16770096/azeem-rafiq-drenched-by-beer-yorkshire/

He then realised that the tweet could be seen by anyone so deleted it. Logged

Brooks at Somerset reprimanded now for calling a guy Steve because he couldnt pronounce his name.

HE HAS HAD A GO AT THE 4 B 2'S IN A MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK.. THE





HE HAS SHOT HIMSELF IN THE FOOT HERE... RACIST TONES HIMSELF
HE HAS HAD A GO AT THE 4 B 2'S IN A MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK.. THE

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10217699/Azeem-Rafiq-apologises-anti-Semitic-messages-

To earn a living I think?

To earn a living I think?

If it was making him suicidal, I very much doubt it. If you accuse every man and his dog ( not Kevin btw) I think you should be careful about what youve actually said. He might have tarnished people and ended their careers for much less than he has done.

Posts: 10 268Bausor OUT!!! Re: Yorkshire county cricket « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:36:00 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:54:22 PM



HE HAS HAD A GO AT THE 4 B 2'S IN A MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK.. THE





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10217699/Azeem-Rafiq-apologises-anti-Semitic-messages-

HE HAS SHOT HIMSELF IN THE FOOT HERE... RACIST TONES HIMSELFHE HAS HAD A GO AT THE 4 B 2'S IN A MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK.. THE

Oh dear, it looks like he may have to put appearing on next years Strictly Come Dancing & I'm A Celebrity... on hold for bit after todays 'Shock-Horror' revelations. But on the plus side, this HYPOCRITICAL, RACIST, SCUM now has all the credentials for a shoo-in as an MP when the next safe Labour seat becomes available.



Oh dear, it looks like he may have to put appearing on next years Strictly Come Dancing & I'm A Celebrity... on hold for bit after todays 'Shock-Horror' revelations. But on the plus side, this HYPOCRITICAL, RACIST, SCUM now has all the credentials for a shoo-in as an MP when the next safe Labour seat becomes available.

Ffs all labour MPs are anti Semitic
Has Qanon infiltrated COB

Anyone really shocked at this..............thought not!

















Another overpaid hypocritical sportsman shows his real colours.
Anyone really shocked at this..............thought not!

To be honest don't really see the problem but apparently it's offensive! Wonder if he wanted to be called KevinTo be honest don't really see the problem but apparently it's offensive! Logged

AS A GUILTY PARTY THAT IS





MY GUESS IS THE SUNDAYS WILL HAVE THIS ONE ...





STOCK UP ON POPCORN - AS I SAID THE FLY ME SPINNERS WILL BE BANGING THE OVERTIME IN WITH THIS ONE



WORD ON THE STREET THE IS MORE ON RAFIQ -
AS A GUILTY PARTY THAT IS
MY GUESS IS THE SUNDAYS WILL HAVE THIS ONE ...
STOCK UP ON POPCORN - AS I SAID THE FLY ME SPINNERS WILL BE BANGING THE OVERTIME IN WITH THIS ONE