The Yorkshire lad getting a good soaking in beer - maybe done with the right intention - it's the way the Uk sportsman often celebrate - if it was done with another ulterior motive in mind then obviously out of order.
On this occasion, he seemed happy enough.
He has had a hard time if what he claims is all true.
This might sound controversial/out of order - if he could get a ' white Englishman/person ' to back up his comments on a lot of the incidents he mentions - I'm sure his words will carry more clout.
That's not defending what's gone on before the outraged lot starts frothing at the mouth.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16770096/azeem-rafiq-drenched-by-beer-yorkshire/
