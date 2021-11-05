Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Yorkshire county cricket
November 05, 2021, 09:37:50 AM
 souey

Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.

Rarely see men of honour these days and I  jc to him.

No test cricket at Leeds  souey souey souey souey souey souey souey

Bastards
Reply #1 on: November 05, 2021, 09:45:08 AM
Yep I see Yorkshire as my cricket team over Durham :like:


It's going to be a rocky road for them financially 
Reply #2 on: November 05, 2021, 10:07:52 AM
They could end up worse off than Durham did. Very severe punishments and the sponsors pulling out. Rocky road ahead indeed.
Reply #3 on: November 06, 2021, 06:19:07 AM
They've appointed a new man to take charge of Yorkshire. Lord Patel.

So they've acted fast.


Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up rava


https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12460842/yorkshire-county-cricket-club-appoint-lord-patel-as-
Reply #4 on: November 06, 2021, 10:20:01 AM
Wonder how Lord Patel feels about the Batley Grammar teacher in hiding for his life, Asian only cricket leagues, Bradford Council's refusal to have an inquiry into child sex grooming gangs and Rafiq calling Ballance a 'Zimbo'?
Reply #5 on: November 06, 2021, 10:31:37 AM
Quote from: Rutters on November 06, 2021, 10:20:01 AM
Wonder how Lord Patel feels about the Batley Grammar teacher in hiding for his life, Asian only cricket leagues, Bradford Council's refusal to have an inquiry into child sex grooming gangs and Rafiq calling Ballance a 'Zimbo'?



Here he is  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Reply #6 on: November 06, 2021, 10:39:58 AM
If you had a counter-argument you'd have posted it 
Reply #7 on: November 06, 2021, 12:14:27 PM
Looks to be a case of Pot, kettle, black.


cry
Reply #8 on: November 06, 2021, 12:25:59 PM
I think YCCC will struggle to survive this.

Could be the biggest sporting club to fold since Rangers*



*The old PLC did fold.
Reply #9 on: November 14, 2021, 06:04:49 PM
Essex is now involved ... the will be more to come ...

It's how far back they plan on taking it / any  future claims.

...https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12163/12468576/essex-former-player-zoheb-sharif-makes-racism
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:42:12 AM
The Yorkshire lad getting a good soaking in beer - maybe done with the right intention - it's the way the Uk sportsman often celebrate - if it was done with another ulterior motive in mind then obviously out of order.

On this occasion, he seemed happy enough.

He has had a hard time if what he claims is all true.

This might sound controversial/out of order - if he could get a ' white Englishman/person ' to back up his comments on a lot of the incidents he mentions - I'm sure his words will carry more clout.

That's not defending what's gone on before the outraged lot starts frothing at the mouth.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16770096/azeem-rafiq-drenched-by-beer-yorkshire/
Reply #11 on: Today at 10:29:37 AM
Don't know how far back is appropriate but 10 years ago Azeem tweeted his black coach was a 'wanker'.

He then realised that the tweet could be seen by anyone so deleted it.
Reply #12 on: Today at 01:58:36 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:29:37 AM
Don't know how far back is appropriate but 10 years ago Azeem tweeted his black coach was a 'wanker'.

He then realised that the tweet could be seen by anyone so deleted it.

 
Reply #13 on: Today at 02:19:35 PM
"It's how far back they plan on taking it"
Reply #14 on: Today at 05:30:40 PM
Brooks at Somerset reprimanded now for calling a guy Steve because he couldnt pronounce his name.
Reply #15 on: Today at 05:43:37 PM
I find it hard to believe a word these muzzles say.
Reply #16 on: Today at 05:52:58 PM
In breaking news...looks like Azeem Rafiq is the racist  sshhh
Reply #17 on: Today at 05:53:55 PM
Hes had to apologise for anti Semitic remarks when he was 19, fucking hell, hes not exactly whiter than white now is he souey monkey
Reply #18 on: Today at 05:54:22 PM
HE HAS SHOT HIMSELF IN THE FOOT HERE... RACIST TONES HIMSELF

HE HAS HAD A GO AT THE 4 B 2'S IN A MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK.. THE :wanker:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10217699/Azeem-Rafiq-apologises-anti-Semitic-messages-
