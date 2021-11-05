Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Yorkshire county cricket « on: November 05, 2021, 09:37:50 AM »



Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.



Rarely see men of honour these days and I to him.



No test cricket at Leeds



Yep I see Yorkshire as my cricket team over Durham. It's going to be a rocky road for them financially

Re: Yorkshire county cricket « Reply #2 on: November 05, 2021, 10:07:52 AM » They could end up worse off than Durham did. Very severe punishments and the sponsors pulling out. Rocky road ahead indeed.

So they've acted fast.





Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up





Re: Yorkshire county cricket « Reply #3 on: November 06, 2021, 06:19:07 AM »

They've appointed a new man to take charge of Yorkshire. Lord Patel.

So they've acted fast.

Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12460842/yorkshire-county-cricket-club-appoint-lord-patel-as-

Could be the biggest sporting club to fold since Rangers*







*The old PLC did fold.

It's how far back they plan on taking it / any future claims.



Re: Yorkshire county cricket « Reply #9 on: November 14, 2021, 06:04:49 PM »

Essex is now involved ... there will be more to come ...

It's how far back they plan on taking it / any future claims.

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12163/12468576/essex-former-player-zoheb-sharif-makes-racism

On this occasion, he seemed happy enough.



He has had a hard time if what he claims is all true.



This might sound controversial/out of order - if he could get a ' white Englishman/person ' to back up his comments on a lot of the incidents he mentions - I'm sure his words will carry more clout.



That's not defending what's gone on before the outraged lot starts frothing at the mouth.







Re: Yorkshire county cricket « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:42:12 AM »

The Yorkshire lad getting a good soaking in beer - maybe done with the right intention - it's the way the UK sportsman often celebrate - if it was done with another ulterior motive in mind then obviously out of order.

On this occasion, he seemed happy enough.

He has had a hard time if what he claims is all true.

This might sound controversial/out of order - if he could get a 'white Englishman/person' to back up his comments on a lot of the incidents he mentions - I'm sure his words will carry more clout.

That's not defending what's gone on before the outraged lot starts frothing at the mouth.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16770096/azeem-rafiq-drenched-by-beer-yorkshire/