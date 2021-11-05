Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 14, 2021, 06:20:06 PM
Author Topic: Yorkshire county cricket  (Read 250 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: November 05, 2021, 09:37:50 AM »
 souey

Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.

Rarely see men of honour these days and I  jc to him.

No test cricket at Leeds  souey souey souey souey souey souey souey

Bastards
headset
« Reply #1 on: November 05, 2021, 09:45:08 AM »
Yep I see Yorkshire as my cricket team over Durham :like:


It's going to be a rocky road for them financially 
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: November 05, 2021, 10:07:52 AM »
They could end up worse off than Durham did. Very severe punishments and the sponsors pulling out. Rocky road ahead indeed.
headset
« Reply #3 on: November 06, 2021, 06:19:07 AM »
They've appointed a new man to take charge of Yorkshire. Lord Patel.

So they've acted fast.


Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up rava


https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12460842/yorkshire-county-cricket-club-appoint-lord-patel-as-
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: November 06, 2021, 10:20:01 AM »
Wonder how Lord Patel feels about the Batley Grammar teacher in hiding for his life, Asian only cricket leagues, Bradford Council's refusal to have an inquiry into child sex grooming gangs and Rafiq calling Ballance a 'Zimbo'?
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: November 06, 2021, 10:31:37 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on November 06, 2021, 10:20:01 AM
Wonder how Lord Patel feels about the Batley Grammar teacher in hiding for his life, Asian only cricket leagues, Bradford Council's refusal to have an inquiry into child sex grooming gangs and Rafiq calling Ballance a 'Zimbo'?



Here he is  monkey
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: November 06, 2021, 10:39:58 AM »
If you had a counter-argument you'd have posted it 
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #7 on: November 06, 2021, 12:14:27 PM »
Looks to be a case of Pot, kettle, black.


cry
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: November 06, 2021, 12:25:59 PM »
I think YCCC will struggle to survive this.

Could be the biggest sporting club to fold since Rangers*



*The old PLC did fold.
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:04:49 PM »
Essex is now involved ... the will be more to come ...

It's how far back they plan on taking it / any  future claims.

...https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12163/12468576/essex-former-player-zoheb-sharif-makes-racism
