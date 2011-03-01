Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 084







Posts: 17 084 Yorkshire county cricket « on: Yesterday at 09:37:50 AM »



Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.



Rarely see men of honour these days and I to him.



No test cricket at Leeds



Bastards Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.Rarely see men of honour these days and Ito him.No test cricket at LeedsBastards Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 142





Posts: 3 142 Re: Yorkshire county cricket « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 AM »





It's going to be a rocky road for them financially Yep I see Yorkshire as my cricket team over DurhamIt's going to be a rocky road for them financially Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 431



Crabamity





Posts: 8 431Crabamity Re: Yorkshire county cricket « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 AM » They could end up worse off than Durham did. Very severe punishments and the sponsors pulling out. Rocky road ahead indeed. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 142





Posts: 3 142 Re: Yorkshire county cricket « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:19:07 AM »



So they've acted fast.





Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up





https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12460842/yorkshire-county-cricket-club-appoint-lord-patel-as- They've appointed a new man to take charge of Yorkshire. Lord Patel.So they've acted fast.Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up Logged

Rutters

Online



Posts: 470





Posts: 470 Re: Yorkshire county cricket « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:20:01 AM » Wonder how Lord Patel feels about the Batley Grammar teacher in hiding for his life, Asian only cricket leagues, Bradford Council's refusal to have an inquiry into child sex grooming gangs and Rafiq calling Ballance a 'Zimbo'? Logged