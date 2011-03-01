Welcome,
November 06, 2021, 10:30:40 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Yorkshire county cricket
Author
Topic: Yorkshire county cricket
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 084
Yorkshire county cricket
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:50 AM »
Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.
Rarely see men of honour these days and I to him.
No test cricket at Leeds
Bastards
Rarely see men of honour these days and I
to him.
No test cricket at Leeds
Bastards
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 138
Re: Yorkshire county cricket
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:08 AM »
Yep I see Yorkshire as my cricket team over Durham
It's going to be a rocky road for them financially
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 431
Crabamity
Re: Yorkshire county cricket
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:52 AM »
They could end up worse off than Durham did. Very severe punishments and the sponsors pulling out. Rocky road ahead indeed.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 138
Re: Yorkshire county cricket
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:19:07 AM »
They've appointed a new man to take charge of Yorkshire. Lord Patel.
So they've acted fast.
Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up
https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12460842/yorkshire-county-cricket-club-appoint-lord-patel-as-
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 468
Re: Yorkshire county cricket
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:20:01 AM »
Wonder how Lord Patel feels about the Batley Grammar teacher in hiding for his life, Asian only cricket leagues, Bradford Council's refusal to have an inquiry into child sex grooming gangs and Rafiq calling Ballance a 'Zimbo'?
Logged
