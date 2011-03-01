Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 06, 2021
Topic: Yorkshire county cricket
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 09:37:50 AM
 souey

Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.

Rarely see men of honour these days and I  jc to him.

No test cricket at Leeds  souey souey souey souey souey souey souey

Bastards
headset
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 AM
Yep I see Yorkshire as my cricket team over Durham :like:


It's going to be a rocky road for them financially 
calamity
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 AM
They could end up worse off than Durham did. Very severe punishments and the sponsors pulling out. Rocky road ahead indeed.
headset
Reply #3 on: Today at 06:19:07 AM
They've appointed a new man to take charge of Yorkshire. Lord Patel.

So they've acted fast.


Yorkshire won't be the only county involved - if it gets down to compo claims watch the woodwork open up rava


https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12460842/yorkshire-county-cricket-club-appoint-lord-patel-as-
Rutters
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:20:01 AM
Wonder how Lord Patel feels about the Batley Grammar teacher in hiding for his life, Asian only cricket leagues, Bradford Council's refusal to have an inquiry into child sex grooming gangs and Rafiq calling Ballance a 'Zimbo'?
