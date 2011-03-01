Welcome,
November 05, 2021, 10:23:29 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Yorkshire county cricket
Author
Topic: Yorkshire county cricket (Read 18 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 082
Yorkshire county cricket
Today
at 09:37:50 AM »
Chair Roger Hutton has resigned. He was not in chair when all this was going on and it seemed like he has acted pretty much perfectly. He has issued a landline statement, but he himself has recognised that he is the top man and therefore responsible for everything, good and bad.
Rarely see men of honour these days and I
to him.
No test cricket at Leeds
Bastards
headset
Posts: 3 117
Re: Yorkshire county cricket
Today
at 09:45:08 AM »
Yep I see Yorkshire as my cricket team over Durham
It's going to be a rocky road for them financially
calamity
Posts: 8 430
Crabamity
Re: Yorkshire county cricket
Today
at 10:07:52 AM »
They could end up worse off than Durham did. Very severe punishments and the sponsors pulling out. Rocky road ahead indeed.
