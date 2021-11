headset

Is it last orders for Boris « on: Yesterday at 08:37:39 AM »



It's looking rocky for him now - will the backbenchers turn on him!

The labour lot will be watching on with interest.

Off-topic what's the crack with that boro fur from over the road is he the next smoggy in waiting harddrive anyone

He and a few others are good fun - that bit is nailed on

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10167519/Senior-MPs-question-Prime-Ministers-judgment-Owen-Paterson

Robbso

Re: Is it last orders for Boris « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:04:16 PM » Absolutely not, he is the luckiest PM ever, the opposition is worse than shit. Paterson breached rules on paid advocacy and he broke conduct rules, basically he lied by not declaring his interests among other things. The government ordered its own mps to vote against his suspension and tried to change the rules to save him. They are corrupt and taking the piss. Starmer wonít lay a fucking glove on him. Useless

Winston

Re: Is it last orders for Boris « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:48:25 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:04:16 PM

Absolutely not, he is the luckiest PM ever, the opposition is worse than shit. Paterson breached rules on paid advocacy and he broke conduct rules, basically he lied by not declaring his interests among other things. The government ordered its own mps to vote against his suspension and tried to change the rules to save him. They are corrupt and taking the piss. Starmer wonít lay a fucking glove on him. Useless

Agree with this. Basically there is a lot to be angry about with the Government but at moment there is zero opposition



OTR spend every day saying what they donít like. At some point the conversation might progress into actual politics but Iím not holding my breath

Agree with this. Basically there is a lot to be angry about with the Government but at moment there is zero opposition

headset

Re: Is it last orders for Boris « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:53:41 PM » Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 11:15:01 AM Who knows



It would be good if Labour had an electable leader at this moment







Agreed - that however is miles off.



In the meantime the tories will chop and box everything off................. and the labour lot know that



Its going to be one long road before labour sit in the chair again...Quietly they know it as well Agreed - that however is miles off.In the meantime the tories will chop and box everything off................. and the labour lot know thatIts going to be one long road before labour sit in the chair again...Quietly they know it as well Logged

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 555 Re: Is it last orders for Boris « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:36:06 PM » Most of the electorate who voted Boris and still fawn over him wonít give a toss about this news.



Heís practically untouchable and will probably hold another election within two years.



Iíve never been a fan of the man as a politician and Iíve met him.



Far too clever for his own good . Logged Tory Cunt

Robbso

Re: Is it last orders for Boris « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:22:52 PM » True because middle and upper class goons have hijacked the Labour Party at all levels. They donít want to govern they just want to patronise and lecture the plebs.

Bill Buxton

Re: Is it last orders for Boris « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:36:26 PM » After his Green madness and yesterdayís fiasco I think Borisís days are numbered. Gibson will try and keep Warnock in post as long as possible.

headset

Re: Is it last orders for Boris « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:45:37 PM »



Yea, go on bill tell us something you like, or drop us some clues Yea, go on bill tell us something you like, or drop us some clues Logged