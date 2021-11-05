Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 05, 2021, 07:21:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: West Ham in racism shame  (Read 11 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 110


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:39:51 AM »
Singing songs to a jew on a plane.... lost


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16641030/west-ham-anti-semitic-abuse-lifetime-ban/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 