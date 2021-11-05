Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 05, 2021, 07:21:31 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
West Ham in racism shame
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: West Ham in racism shame (Read 11 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 110
West Ham in racism shame
«
on:
Today
at 06:39:51 AM »
Singing songs to a jew on a plane....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16641030/west-ham-anti-semitic-abuse-lifetime-ban/
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...