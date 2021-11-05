headset

Offline



Posts: 3 110





Posts: 3 110 West Ham Fan Loses finger « on: Today at 06:37:25 AM »



He wont be finger their lass with it anymore





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16640423/west-ham-fan-loses-finger-genk/

Fucking gruesome to say the least...He wont be finger their lass with it anymore Logged