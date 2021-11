Ollyboro



Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92 « on: Today at 12:42:49 AM » Rip, Lionel. Although you gave me some crashingly shite tv to be endured as a child. Nice to imagine you and Una Stubbs, up in Heaven, playing 321, with Ted Rodgers, and not wasting your fucking time playing charades.

Re: Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92 « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:11:42 AM » Always remember that episode of "Give Us A Fucking Clue" when Dustin Gee* was miming the title of a film:



"5 words, 1st word (shapes the letter T - Lionel's team correctly shout "The!!!" Liza Goddard creams herself)



2nd word, sounds like" -Dustin jabs a finger at Lionel



"The Hunt For Red October!!" Lionel's team exclaim.



* Gee was long dead when The Hunt For Red October came out- which I don't think Dustin Gee ever did.

Logged I know where you live

Re: Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92 « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:16:49 PM »

Re: Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92 « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:23:27 PM » I'll never forget the look of frustrated anguish on his face during an episode of Give Us A Clue, when he realised he couldn't use his mouth to bring off Two Gentlemen of Verona!

Posts: 17 676JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92 « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:49:24 PM »









Re: Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92 « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:49:24 PM »

ALL DEED !!! ALL DEED !!!