Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92
Rip, Lionel. Although you gave me some crashingly shite tv to be endured as a child. Nice to imagine you and Una Stubbs, up in Heaven, playing 321, with Ted Rodgers, and not wasting your fucking time playing charades.
Always remember that episode of "Give Us A Fucking Clue" when Dustin Gee* was miming the title of a film:

"5 words, 1st word (shapes the letter T - Lionel's team correctly shout "The!!!" Liza Goddard creams herself)

2nd word, sounds like" -Dustin jabs a finger at Lionel

"The Hunt For Red October!!" Lionel's team exclaim.

* Gee was long dead when The Hunt For Red October came out- which I don't think Dustin Gee ever did.
Never keen on him me - could watch him but not a fan -reached a good age though :like:
