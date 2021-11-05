Welcome,
November 05, 2021, 01:45:41 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92
Author
Topic: Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92
Ollyboro
Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92
Rip, Lionel. Although you gave me some crashingly shite tv to be endured as a child. Nice to imagine you and Una Stubbs, up in Heaven, playing 321, with Ted Rodgers, and not wasting your fucking time playing charades.
Ollyboro
Re: Lionel Blair: Dead At Only 92
Always remember that episode of "Give Us A Fucking Clue" when Dustin Gee* was miming the title of a film:
"5 words, 1st word (shapes the letter T - Lionel's team correctly shout "The!!!" Liza Goddard creams herself)
2nd word, sounds like" -Dustin jabs a finger at Lionel
"The Hunt For Red October!!" Lionel's team exclaim.
* Gee was long dead when The Hunt For Red October came out- which I don't think Dustin Gee ever did.
