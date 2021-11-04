Robbso

Eddie Howe « on: November 04, 2021, 09:25:36 PM »

I cant see Eddie attracting many superstars. Internationally renowned football manager has agreed a deal in principle to manage Newcastle. Fucking hell, the deluded fuckwits were going to win the League by Easter with the best players in the world.I cant see Eddie attracting many superstars.

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:08:28 AM » Getting Eddie Howe instead of a true managerial titan must feel a bit like opening up a Christmas present, hoping it's a PS5, and discovering a pile of shite instead. With "Love, Dad. (Your real Dad) scrawled on the gift tag.

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:21:39 AM »



It will be funny if these fuckers bailout in years to come with fuck all.....





It won't be plain sailing this - so the will be plenty of laughs along the way at the Talimags.





Ashley the billionaire couldn't make the dream happen for the desperate for success mags.It will be funny if these fuckers bailout in years to come with fuck all.....It won't be plain sailing this - so the will be plenty of laughs along the way at the Talimags.I hope the silly cunts come down this year

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:03:59 AM » Talked about this with a few different people. Based on the rebuilds at City, United, Liverpool etc and the relative start points youd have to think itll take £2bn to get Newcastle anywhere near the top. Theyll need to spend £00ms to get in the Europa league and probably a £bn to get anywhere near qualifying for champs league.



Theyre shit. Utterly shit. Its difficult to see how they will attract the right talent either when there are already mega rich clubs struggling to do so.



Feel sorry for some of the fans, this is going to be a car crash. A very expensive one.

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 AM » They have a few good players .

New recruitment's in jan and hopefully get safe .



No brainer for eddy, get a fortune weather it works or doesn't work . Logged

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:55:36 AM » I doubt the Geordies will be happy for long



Logged

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 AM » Theyll probably grab a cup win (eventually) which will in turn pacify the great unwashed.



The best we can hope for in the near future is a promotion.

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:27:30 PM » Speaks volumes that despite the promise of billions, the best you can manage is Eddie Howe!

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:14:44 PM »



However I also thought he might have to drop to the Championship to get a job



But hes only gone and got a job for the richest club in the world



So shows what I know



I think hes a good managerHowever I also thought he might have to drop to the Championship to get a jobBut hes only gone and got a job for the richest club in the worldSo shows what I know

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:37:15 PM » He is a good coach but will he get results at a massive club with an expectant fan base?

Computer says non





Computer says non Logged Tory Cunt

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:47:11 PM » Best they could get at short notice and wont cost a fortune to bin when the time comes, also, as said knows the champo

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:52:58 PM » REUNITED WITH RYAN FRASER

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:06:05 AM »





I agree with others I don't think he is a bad manager.





Yes, the toys will come out from some players.I agree with others I don't think he is a bad manager.Whoever gets the job has got a big challenge on his hands to keep them up - at the moment they are shit

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:50:00 AM » Its a bit short termism. I work with a few geordies and they are already chuntering about the new owners judgement