November 04, 2021, 09:25:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Eddie Howe
Author
Topic: Eddie Howe (Read 368 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 349
Eddie Howe
«
on:
November 04, 2021, 09:25:36 PM
Internationally renowned football manager has agreed a deal in principle to manage Newcastle. Fucking hell, the deluded fuckwits were going to win the League by Easter with the best players in the world.
I cant see Eddie attracting many superstars.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 376
Infant Herpes
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:08:28 AM »
Getting Eddie Howe instead of a true managerial titan must feel a bit like opening up a Christmas present, hoping it's a PS5, and discovering a pile of shite instead. With "Love, Dad. (Your real Dad) scrawled on the gift tag.
I know where you live
headset
Online
Posts: 3 153
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:21:39 AM »
Ashley the billionaire couldn't make the dream happen for the desperate for success mags.
It will be funny if these fuckers bailout in years to come with fuck all.....
It won't be plain sailing this - so the will be plenty of laughs along the way at the Talimags.
I hope the silly cunts come down this year
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 431
Crabamity
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:03:59 AM »
Talked about this with a few different people. Based on the rebuilds at City, United, Liverpool etc and the relative start points youd have to think itll take £2bn to get Newcastle anywhere near the top. Theyll need to spend £00ms to get in the Europa league and probably a £bn to get anywhere near qualifying for champs league.
Theyre shit. Utterly shit. Its difficult to see how they will attract the right talent either when there are already mega rich clubs struggling to do so.
Feel sorry for some of the fans, this is going to be a car crash. A very expensive one.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 734
Superstar
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:41:13 AM »
They have a few good players .
New recruitment's in jan and hopefully get safe .
No brainer for eddy, get a fortune weather it works or doesn't work .
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 084
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:59 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 12:08:28 AM
Getting Eddie Howe instead of a true managerial titan must feel a bit like opening up a Christmas present, hoping it's a PS5, and discovering a pile of shite instead. With "Love, Dad. (Your real Dad) scrawled on the gift tag.
Your real dad
Winston
Offline
Posts: 305
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:36 AM »
I doubt the Geordies will be happy for long
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 558
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:59 AM »
Theyll probably grab a cup win (eventually) which will in turn pacify the great unwashed.
The best we can hope for in the near future is a promotion.
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 116
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:27:30 PM »
Speaks volumes that despite the promise of billions, the best you can manage is Eddie Howe!
Winston
Offline
Posts: 305
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 03:14:44 PM »
I think hes a good manager
However I also thought he might have to drop to the Championship to get a job
But hes only gone and got a job for the richest club in the world
So shows what I know
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 558
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 03:37:15 PM »
He is a good coach but will he get results at a massive club with an expectant fan base?
Computer says non
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 031
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:11 PM »
Best they could get at short notice and wont cost a fortune to bin when the time comes, also, as said knows the champo
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 692
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:52:58 PM »
REUNITED WITH RYAN FRASER
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 153
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:06:05 AM »
Yes, the toys will come out from some players.
I agree with others I don't think he is a bad manager.
Whoever gets the job has got a big challenge on his hands to keep them up - at the moment they are shit
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 553
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:50:00 AM »
Its a bit short termism. I work with a few geordies and they are already chuntering about the new owners judgement
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 116
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:52:39 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 03:14:44 PM
I think hes a good manager
However I also thought he might have to drop to the Championship to get a job
But hes only gone and got a job for the richest club in the world
And next day a Championship club...
