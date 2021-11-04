Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Eddie Howe
Robbso
« on: November 04, 2021, 09:25:36 PM »
Internationally renowned football manager has agreed a deal in principle to manage Newcastle. Fucking hell, the deluded fuckwits were  going to win the League by Easter with the best players in the world.  charles
I cant see Eddie attracting many superstars.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:08:28 AM »
Getting Eddie Howe instead of a true managerial titan must feel a bit like opening up a Christmas present, hoping it's a PS5, and discovering a pile of shite instead. With "Love, Dad. (Your real Dad) scrawled on the gift tag.
I know where you live
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:21:39 AM »
Ashley the billionaire couldn't make the dream happen for the desperate for success mags.

It will be funny if these fuckers bailout in years to come with fuck all.....


It won't be plain sailing this - so the will be plenty of laughs along the way at the Talimags.


I hope the silly cunts come down this year monkey
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:03:59 AM »
Talked about this with a few different  people. Based on the rebuilds at City, United, Liverpool etc and the relative start points youd have to think itll take £2bn to get Newcastle anywhere near the top. Theyll need to spend £00ms to get in the Europa league and probably a £bn to get anywhere near qualifying for champs league.

Theyre shit. Utterly shit. Its difficult to see how they will attract the right talent either when there are already mega rich clubs struggling to do so.

Feel sorry for some of the fans, this is going to be a car crash. A very expensive one.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 AM »
They have a few good players .
New recruitment's in jan and hopefully get safe .

No brainer for eddy, get a fortune weather it works or doesn't work .
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:59 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:08:28 AM
Getting Eddie Howe instead of a true managerial titan must feel a bit like opening up a Christmas present, hoping it's a PS5, and discovering a pile of shite instead. With "Love, Dad. (Your real Dad) scrawled on the gift tag.

Your real dad :nige: :nige: :nige:
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:55:36 AM »
I doubt the Geordies will be happy for long

Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 AM »
Theyll probably grab a cup win (eventually) which will in turn pacify the great unwashed.

The best we can hope for in the near future is a promotion.
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:27:30 PM »
Speaks volumes that despite the promise of billions, the best you can manage is Eddie Howe!
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:14:44 PM »
I think hes a good manager

However I also thought he might have to drop to the Championship to get a job

But hes only gone and got a job for the richest club in the world 

So shows what I know

 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:37:15 PM »
He is a good coach but will he get results at a massive club with an expectant fan base?


Computer says non
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:47:11 PM »
Best they could get at short notice and wont cost a fortune to bin when the time comes, also, as said knows the champo  monkey
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:52:58 PM »
REUNITED WITH RYAN FRASER   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:06:05 AM »
Yes, the toys will come out from some players.


I agree with others I don't think he is a bad manager.


Whoever gets the job has got a big challenge on his hands to keep them up - at the moment  they are shit monkey
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:50:00 AM »
Its a bit short termism. I work with a few geordies and they are already chuntering about the new owners judgement  oleary
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:52:39 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 03:14:44 PM
I think hes a good manager

However I also thought he might have to drop to the Championship to get a job

But hes only gone and got a job for the richest club in the world 


And next day a Championship club...
