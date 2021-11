Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 340





Posts: 15 340 Eddie Howe « on: Yesterday at 09:25:36 PM »

I can’t see Eddie attracting many superstars. Internationally renowned football manager has agreed a deal in principle to manage Newcastle. Fucking hell, the deluded fuckwits were going to win the League by Easter with the best players in the world.I can’t see Eddie attracting many superstars. Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 374



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 374Infant Herpes Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:28 AM » Getting Eddie Howe instead of a true managerial titan must feel a bit like opening up a Christmas present, hoping it's a PS5, and discovering a pile of shite instead. With "Love, Dad. (Your real Dad) scrawled on the gift tag. Logged I know where you live

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 120





Posts: 3 120 Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:21:39 AM »



It will be funny if these fuckers bailout in years to come with fuck all.....





It won't be plain sailing this - so the will be plenty of laughs along the way at the Talimags.





I hope the silly cunts come down this year Ashley the billionaire couldn't make the dream happen for the desperate for success mags.It will be funny if these fuckers bailout in years to come with fuck all.....It won't be plain sailing this - so the will be plenty of laughs along the way at the Talimags.I hope the silly cunts come down this year Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 430



Crabamity





Posts: 8 430Crabamity Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:03:59 AM » Talked about this with a few different people. Based on the rebuilds at City, United, Liverpool etc and the relative start points you’d have to think it’ll take £2bn to get Newcastle anywhere near the top. They’ll need to spend £00ms to get in the Europa league and probably a £bn to get anywhere near qualifying for champs league.



They’re shit. Utterly shit. It’s difficult to see how they will attract the right talent either when there are already mega rich clubs struggling to do so.



Feel sorry for some of the fans, this is going to be a car crash. A very expensive one. Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 734



Superstar





Posts: 10 734Superstar Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:41:13 AM » They have a few good players .

New recruitment's in jan and hopefully get safe .



No brainer for eddy, get a fortune weather it works or doesn't work . Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 275





Posts: 275 Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:55:36 AM » I doubt the Geordies will be happy for long



Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 549





Mountain KingPosts: 4 549 Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:39:59 AM » They’ll probably grab a cup win (eventually) which will in turn pacify the great unwashed.



The best we can hope for in the near future is a promotion. Logged Tory Cunt

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 115





Posts: 7 115 Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:27:30 PM » Speaks volumes that despite the promise of billions, the best you can manage is Eddie Howe! Logged