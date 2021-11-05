Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 05, 2021, 01:45:35 AM
Author Topic: Eddie Howe  (Read 76 times)
Robbso
Posts: 15 335


« on: Yesterday at 09:25:36 PM »
Internationally renowned football manager has agreed a deal in principle to manage Newcastle. Fucking hell, the deluded fuckwits were  going to win the League by Easter with the best players in the world.  charles
I cant see Eddie attracting many superstars.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 373

Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:28 AM »
Getting Eddie Howe instead of a true managerial titan must feel a bit like opening up a Christmas present, hoping it's a PS5, and discovering a pile of shite instead. With "Love, Dad. (Your real Dad) scrawled on the gift tag.
I know where you live
