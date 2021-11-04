Welcome,
November 04, 2021, 11:22:29 PM
Eddie Howe
Author
Topic: Eddie Howe (Read 51 times)
Robbso
Eddie Howe
Today
at 09:25:36 PM
Internationally renowned football manager has agreed a deal in principle to manage Newcastle. Fucking hell, the deluded fuckwits were going to win the League by Easter with the best players in the world.
I cant see Eddie attracting many superstars.
