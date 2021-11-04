Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 335





Posts: 15 335 Eddie Howe « on: Today at 09:25:36 PM »

I cant see Eddie attracting many superstars. Internationally renowned football manager has agreed a deal in principle to manage Newcastle. Fucking hell, the deluded fuckwits were going to win the League by Easter with the best players in the world.I cant see Eddie attracting many superstars. Logged