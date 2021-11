Robbso

Eddie Howe

I canít see Eddie attracting many superstars. Internationally renowned football manager has agreed a deal in principle to manage Newcastle. Fucking hell, the deluded fuckwits were going to win the League by Easter with the best players in the world.I canít see Eddie attracting many superstars. Logged