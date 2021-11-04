Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Eddie Howe  (Read 51 times)
« on: Today at 09:25:36 PM »
Internationally renowned football manager has agreed a deal in principle to manage Newcastle. Fucking hell, the deluded fuckwits were  going to win the League by Easter with the best players in the world.  charles
I cant see Eddie attracting many superstars.
