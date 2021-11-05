Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺  (Read 233 times)
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:27:21 PM »
Thats a happy looking Guy Fawkes

 
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:44:18 PM »
I THINK PEOPLE WERE HAPPIER IN GENERAL IN THOSE DAYS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:48:44 PM »
 monkey monkey monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:55:23 PM »
I'm reminded of a Half Man Half Biscuit song.

"They're still cremating Hattie Jacques, let's face it, she was fat!"

Wonder how long Lids would go for!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:16:59 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:09:04 AM





Quality as always TM... That's my Bonfire Friday made already
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:08:53 PM »


           
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:12:49 PM »
       
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:15:46 PM »
Guy Fawkes came to the Houses of Parliament,
With powder and tinder, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!

King's men came to the Houses of Parliament,
Seeking for Guy Fawkes, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!


Down in the Vaults of the Houses of Parliament
Lighted his tinder, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!


The King's men found in the Houses of Parliament
Bold Mister Guy Fawkes, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!


They marched Mister Fawkes from the Houses of Parliament
Shouting Guy! Guy!, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:23:18 PM »


     
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:37:09 PM »
The fireworks have started
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:50:45 PM »
DISPLAY FIREWORKS IN PEOPLE'S BACK GARDENS !!!   oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:53:36 PM »
SOME PEOPLE ARE HAVING THEIR DISPLAYS SATURDAY NIGHT AND SOME SUNDAY.

AND SOME NEXT FRIDAY, SOME NEXT SATURDAY AND SOME NEXT SUNDAY !!!   oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
