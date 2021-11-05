Welcome,
GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
Author
Topic: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺 (Read 233 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 683
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:04 AM »
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 12:13:06 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 289
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:27:21 PM »
Thats a happy looking Guy Fawkes
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 683
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:44:18 PM »
I THINK PEOPLE WERE HAPPIER IN GENERAL IN THOSE DAYS !!!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 655
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:48:44 PM »
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 115
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:55:23 PM »
I'm reminded of a Half Man Half Biscuit song.
"They're still cremating Hattie Jacques, let's face it, she was fat!"
Wonder how long Lids would go for!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 127
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:16:59 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 11:09:04 AM
Quality as always TM... That's my Bonfire Friday made already
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 683
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:08:53 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 683
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:12:49 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 683
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:15:46 PM »
Guy Fawkes came to the Houses of Parliament,
With powder and tinder, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!
King's men came to the Houses of Parliament,
Seeking for Guy Fawkes, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!
Down in the Vaults of the Houses of Parliament
Lighted his tinder, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!
The King's men found in the Houses of Parliament
Bold Mister Guy Fawkes, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!
They marched Mister Fawkes from the Houses of Parliament
Shouting Guy! Guy!, for it was his intent
To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.
Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:18:06 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 683
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:23:18 PM »
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 289
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:37:09 PM »
The fireworks have started
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 683
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:50:45 PM »
DISPLAY FIREWORKS IN PEOPLE'S BACK GARDENS !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 683
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:53:36 PM »
SOME PEOPLE ARE HAVING THEIR DISPLAYS SATURDAY NIGHT AND SOME SUNDAY.
AND SOME NEXT FRIDAY, SOME NEXT SATURDAY AND SOME NEXT SUNDAY !!!
Logged
