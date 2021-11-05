Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 683





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 683JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺 « on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 AM » « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:13:06 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 683





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 683JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺 « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:44:18 PM » I THINK PEOPLE WERE HAPPIER IN GENERAL IN THOSE DAYS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 115





Posts: 7 115 Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺 « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:55:23 PM » I'm reminded of a Half Man Half Biscuit song.



"They're still cremating Hattie Jacques, let's face it, she was fat!"



Wonder how long Lids would go for! Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 683





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 683JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺 « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:08:53 PM »



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 683





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 683JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺 « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:12:49 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 683





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 683JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺 « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:15:46 PM » Guy Fawkes came to the Houses of Parliament,

With powder and tinder, for it was his intent

To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.

Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!



King's men came to the Houses of Parliament,

Seeking for Guy Fawkes, for it was his intent

To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.

Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!





Down in the Vaults of the Houses of Parliament

Lighted his tinder, for it was his intent

To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.

Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!





The King's men found in the Houses of Parliament

Bold Mister Guy Fawkes, for it was his intent

To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.

Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!





They marched Mister Fawkes from the Houses of Parliament

Shouting Guy! Guy!, for it was his intent

To blow up the Houses, the Houses of Parliament.

Bow! Wow! Wow! Bold Guy Fawkes and a Bow! Wow! Wow!

« Last Edit: Today at 07:18:06 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 683





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 683JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺 « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:23:18 PM »



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 683





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 683JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: GUY FAWKES NIGHT !!! 👺 « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:50:45 PM » DISPLAY FIREWORKS IN PEOPLE'S BACK GARDENS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats