November 06, 2021, 12:30:35 PM
Author Topic: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!  (Read 298 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: November 04, 2021, 10:45:28 AM »


« on: November 04, 2021, 10:45:28 AM »
IT'S GETTING TO THAT TIME OF YEAR. A CHILL IN THE AIR AND THE JUMPS RACING COMING TO THE FORE.

AN EARLY START WITH THE DARK NIGHTS HERE.

WATCHING THE RACING IN THE WINTER SUN AND THEN GRADUALLY TURNING TO DARK.

WALKING DOWN TO THE VILLAGE AFTER AND HAVING A NICE PINT IN A COSY PUB WHILE WATCHING REPLAYS OF THE DAYS RACING ON THE BIG SCREEN.

THEN AFTER A FEW DRINKS GETTING TH BUS BACK AND HOME AGAIN, HOPEFULLY WITH A POCKET FULL OF MONEY !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: November 04, 2021, 12:53:41 PM »
Always enjoyed Sedgefield, haven't been for years!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: November 04, 2021, 06:39:36 PM »
Errrrrrrrr are you me?
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:37:59 AM »
How come it dosnt have an ATM?

Is it a law thing ?
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:47:18 AM »
THERE'S ONE AT YORK !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:27:47 PM »
Will be within 3 years. Everywhere when Boris has his way of tackling cash to combat climate change. :wanker:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:33:12 PM »
I'M GETTING A LITTLE TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE !!!   oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:09:53 AM »
Yea but TM - you can be hip when in conversation with your mates. monkey

It can save you money in the home- so im part there if you like


Do you think towersy is green ?
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:54:28 AM »


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:54:28 AM »
YELLOW !!!   mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:05:32 AM »
I can see a rainbow  too ..mcl
