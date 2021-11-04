Welcome,
November 06, 2021, 12:30:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
Author
Topic: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!! (Read 298 times)
Tortured_Mind
SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
on:
November 04, 2021, 10:45:28 AM »
IT'S GETTING TO THAT TIME OF YEAR. A CHILL IN THE AIR AND THE JUMPS RACING COMING TO THE FORE.
AN EARLY START WITH THE DARK NIGHTS HERE.
WATCHING THE RACING IN THE WINTER SUN AND THEN GRADUALLY TURNING TO DARK.
WALKING DOWN TO THE VILLAGE AFTER AND HAVING A NICE PINT IN A COSY PUB WHILE WATCHING REPLAYS OF THE DAYS RACING ON THE BIG SCREEN.
THEN AFTER A FEW DRINKS GETTING TH BUS BACK AND HOME AGAIN, HOPEFULLY WITH A POCKET FULL OF MONEY !!!
Itchy_ring
Re: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
November 04, 2021, 12:53:41 PM »
Always enjoyed Sedgefield, haven't been for years!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
November 04, 2021, 06:39:36 PM »
Errrrrrrrr are you me?
Minge
Re: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:59 AM »
How come it dosnt have an ATM?
Is it a law thing ?
Tortured_Mind
Re: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:18 AM »
THERE'S ONE AT YORK !!!
Snoozy
Re: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:47 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:37:59 AM
How come it dosnt have an ATM?
Is it a law thing ?
Will be within 3 years. Everywhere when Boris has his way of tackling cash to combat climate change.
Tortured_Mind
Re: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:33:12 PM »
I'M GETTING A LITTLE TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE !!!
headset
Re: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:09:53 AM »
Yea but TM - you can be hip when in conversation with your mates.
It can save you money in the home- so im part there if you like
Do you think towersy is green ?
Tortured_Mind
Re: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:54:28 AM »
YELLOW !!!
headset
Re: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:05:32 AM »
I can see a rainbow too ..
