November 04, 2021, 02:24:14 PM
Author Topic: SEDGEFIELD TODAY !!!  (Read 43 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 673


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 10:45:28 AM »
IT'S GETTING TO THAT TIME OF YEAR. A CHILL IN THE AIR AND THE JUMPS RACING COMING TO THE FORE.

AN EARLY START WITH THE DARK NIGHTS HERE.

WATCHING THE RACING IN THE WINTER SUN AND THEN GRADUALLY TURNING TO DARK.

WALKING DOWN TO THE VILLAGE AFTER AND HAVING A NICE PINT IN A COSY PUB WHILE WATCHING REPLAYS OF THE DAYS RACING ON THE BIG SCREEN.

THEN AFTER A FEW DRINKS GETTING TH BUS BACK AND HOME AGAIN, HOPEFULLY WITH A POCKET FULL OF MONEY !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 023


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:53:41 PM »
Always enjoyed Sedgefield, haven't been for years!
