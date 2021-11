Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES TONIGHT !!! « on: Today at 08:12:11 PM »



HOPE THEY ALL DON'T COME IN, I'D NEVER LIVE IT DOWN !!!







CHAMPIONSHIP



Barnsley 1 Derby 1



Blackburn 2 Fulham 4



Blackpool 2 Stoke 1



Bournemouth 3 Preston 0



Cardiff 1 QPR 2



