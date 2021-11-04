Welcome,
November 04, 2021, 01:31:35 AM
eco-zealots at cop26
Author
Topic: eco-zealots at cop26 (Read 68 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 102
eco-zealots at cop26
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:15:11 PM »
A different slant to it all - could be a pocket lining scam for the rich...
You don't know what or who to believe these days.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10160269/Rishi-Sunak-goes-green-Cop26-faces-business-fears-
Winston
Offline
Posts: 266
Re: eco-zealots at cop26
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:24:50 PM »
Is this event still taking place?
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 517
Re: eco-zealots at cop26
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:34:19 AM »
One word. Control.
