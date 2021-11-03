Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Taliban - gay kill list  (Read 57 times)
« on: Today at 03:32:44 PM »
Oh, according to this article yes the mad fuckers have got a kill list on the go!


Crazy bastards want to kill gays yet happilly sleep with and nonce and marry 'children' rava



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10160047/Taliban-kill-list-gay-people-Afghanistan-forcing-hide-says-LGBT-
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:44:37 PM »
Bunch of sick cunts, seen that story yesterday about the nine year old girl getting married off to a bloke in his 50s  :wanker:
