November 03, 2021, 06:48:42 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Taliban - gay kill list
Author
Topic: Taliban - gay kill list (Read 57 times)
headset
Posts: 3 102
Taliban - gay kill list
Today
at 03:32:44 PM
Oh, according to this article yes the mad fuckers have got a kill list on the go!
Crazy bastards want to kill gays yet happilly sleep with and nonce and marry 'children'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10160047/Taliban-kill-list-gay-people-Afghanistan-forcing-hide-says-LGBT-
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 022
Re: Taliban - gay kill list
Today
at 05:44:37 PM
Bunch of sick cunts, seen that story yesterday about the nine year old girl getting married off to a bloke in his 50s
