Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 03, 2021, 11:23:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Dick Emery says no  (Read 119 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 547


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 03:00:12 PM »
The ghost of Barbara Windsor would complete the Carry On farce up at Sid James nicely.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 370

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:03:59 PM »
Nah. There's enough massive tits up there as it is.
Logged
I know where you live
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 102


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:24:40 PM »
monkey

Yes, agreed excuse the pun - something stinks up there for him to knock it back
Logged
Winston
****
Online Online

Posts: 265


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:54:10 PM »
Eddie Howe now linked

Its turning into a farce 

 mick
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 671


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:04:38 PM »
OOH YOU ARE AWFUL . . . . BUT I LIKE YOU !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 