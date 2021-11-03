Welcome,
November 03, 2021, 11:23:52 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dick Emery says no
Author
Topic: Dick Emery says no (Read 119 times)
Ben G
Dick Emery says no
«
on:
Today
Today at 03:00:12 PM
The ghost of Barbara Windsor would complete the Carry On farce up at Sid James nicely.
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes
Re: Dick Emery says no
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 03:03:59 PM
Nah. There's enough massive tits up there as it is.
I know where you live
headset
Re: Dick Emery says no
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 03:24:40 PM
Yes, agreed excuse the pun - something stinks up there for him to knock it back
Winston
Re: Dick Emery says no
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 06:54:10 PM
Eddie Howe now linked
Its turning into a farce
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Dick Emery says no
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 11:04:38 PM
OOH YOU ARE AWFUL . . . . BUT I LIKE YOU !!!
