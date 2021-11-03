Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 547





Mountain KingPosts: 4 547 Dick Emery says no « on: Today at 03:00:12 PM » The ghost of Barbara Windsor would complete the Carry On farce up at Sid James nicely. Logged Tory Cunt

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 370



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 370Infant Herpes Re: Dick Emery says no « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:03:59 PM » Nah. There's enough massive tits up there as it is. Logged I know where you live

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 102





Posts: 3 102 Re: Dick Emery says no « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:24:40 PM »



Yes, agreed excuse the pun - something stinks up there for him to knock it back Yes, agreed excuse the pun - something stinks up there for him to knock it back Logged