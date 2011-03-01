Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Meanwhile in Hemlington  (Read 241 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 10:21:21 PM »
I bet theyre good lads with a heart of gold. Do anything for their Gran

 lost




An elderly man has been assaulted - can you help?
 
A 79-year-old man has been hit by a brick outside his own home in an incident which has shocked neighbourhood policing teams.

Officers are appealing for information to find those responsible for the assault, which took place at around 6.30pm on Saturday 30th October.

A brick was thrown at the front door of the property on Dallas Court in Hemlington. When the elderly occupant went outside to investigate the noise, he was hit in the head by a house brick causing a temporary loss of consciousness.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury and has since been released.

During the incident, the mans wife, who is 95 years old heard the noise outside and went to find out what was happening. Moments later a brick was thrown through the front window, which would have hit the lady if she hadnt moved from the sofa.

Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson said: Were providing support to the couple after this shocking and horrendous incident.

Were doing all we can to identify those responsible and need the help of the local community to tell us what they know.

The couple now live with the traumatic emotional aftermath of what happened to them and the people who did this deserve to be held responsible. Were determined to put them before the courts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information on this case.
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:30:31 PM »
It's getting naughty up there now - it needs sorting quickly
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:58:29 PM »
IS THAT WHERE TOWERSY RESIDES ???   :pd:
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 PM »
I can't say for certain...he is a blood product of Hemlington that I am certain ov ... so the is a strong  connection
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:10:29 PM »
A 95 year old married to a 79 year old? Fucking child molester.
headset
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:10:29 PM
A 95 year old married to a 79 year old? Fucking child molester.

monkey


We might need VAR to clear that one up lost
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:58:29 PM
IS THAT WHERE TOWERSY RESIDES ???   :pd:


I think hes back in the spare room at his mam and dads on Dixons Bank now  lost




 
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:19:10 PM »
RIGHT . . . . . . . . . . . RIGHT !!!
headset
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:20:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:15:14 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:58:29 PM
IS THAT WHERE TOWERSY RESIDES ???   :pd:


I think hes back in the spare room at his mam and dads on Dixons Bank now  lost




 


Its the beginning of the end when it happens more than once.......................................... and thats my take on things rava
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:23:51 PM »
I've only been to Hemlington once. I got double reversed fudged by a duck near the lake.

I've not been back since. A triple reverse fudging would just be too embarrassing.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:13:24 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:10:29 PM
A 95 year old married to a 79 year old? Fucking child molester.

monkey


We might need VAR to clear that one up lost

Considering her age, he was always likely to fall into her box, but did contact start outside?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:34:12 PM »
If they were my parents I would arrange matters
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:49:04 PM »
It's not just happening in Middlesbrough the is cunts like that all over the country.

It starts at home or lack of parenting - the police whilst a waste of space at times ,do have their hands tied by the do-gooders.

And the judges just let them off scott free with mental health claims.

Apart from that they just need kicking fuck out of under 16 or not.


Watch this cunt drop an 83yr old bloke - the bastard.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16622297/shocking-moment-cyclist-shoves-pensioner/
