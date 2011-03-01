El Capitan

An elderly man has been assaulted - can you help?



A 79-year-old man has been hit by a brick outside his own home in an incident which has shocked neighbourhood policing teams.



Officers are appealing for information to find those responsible for the assault, which took place at around 6.30pm on Saturday 30th October.



A brick was thrown at the front door of the property on Dallas Court in Hemlington. When the elderly occupant went outside to investigate the noise, he was hit in the head by a house brick causing a temporary loss of consciousness.



He was taken to hospital with a head injury and has since been released.



During the incident, the mans wife, who is 95 years old heard the noise outside and went to find out what was happening. Moments later a brick was thrown through the front window, which would have hit the lady if she hadnt moved from the sofa.



Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson said: Were providing support to the couple after this shocking and horrendous incident.



Were doing all we can to identify those responsible and need the help of the local community to tell us what they know.



The couple now live with the traumatic emotional aftermath of what happened to them and the people who did this deserve to be held responsible. Were determined to put them before the courts.



Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



I bet theyre good lads with a heart of gold. Do anything for their Gran Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.